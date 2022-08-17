Ice-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

Are Ice-type Pokemon giving your team the cold shoulder? Here’s how to take advantage of their weaknesses in battle and employ the best counters. We’ll also include the details of their resistances so you’re fully prepared.

Ice-type Pokemon can be dangerous to those unaware of their mastery over cold damage. Their powerful Ice-based moves can chill your Pokemon to the bone in no time, so it’s important to be prepared before taking them on. Legendary Pokemon who are Ice-types are also stone cold destroyers, and some of them appear as early as Gen 1.

As with any type in the Pokemon games though, Ice-types can be countered and have their own set of weaknesses that can be exploited. When you face an Ice-type Pokemon in battle, here’s what you need to know to prevent you from becoming frozen solid.

Contents

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company Bergmite, the Kalos-based Ice-type returned in Legends Arceus with a Hisuian evolution.

What are an Ice-type Pokemon’s weaknesses?

Ice-type Pokemon have four primary weaknesses when it comes to moves and opposing Pokemon types:

Fire

Rock

Steel

Fighting

Therefore, when looking to take down an Ice-type Pokemon, bring along a team that includes Pokemon which belong to those types and make sure they have matching movesets.

Best counters for Ice-type Pokemon

When coming up against Ice-types, pure Fire-type Pokemon like Rapidash, Magmar, and Cinderace are reliable options, as these Pokemon can soak up and absorb Ice-type moves.

However, using a type that fuses two of the weaknesses of Ice-type Pokemon is the real winning formula. Pokemon like Heatran, Emboar, and Magcargo are especially effective.

Always consider a Pokemon’s secondary type when selecting your counter Pokemon and moves. While the above examples are effective against pure Ice-types, the opposing Pokemon may have resistances based on their primary/secondary type.

Ice-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

As well as having weaknesses, Ice-type Pokemon are also resistant to certain types and moves. Ice-type Pokemon are resistant to the following types:

Ice

When bringing another Ice-type Pokemon into battle with one, try to make it a dual-type to give you the edge in battle. This is often easy to do as many Ice-types have a second elemental type, such as Flying or Water.

The Pokemon Company Abomasnow is based on the legends of the Abominable Snowman.

What is an Ice-type Pokemon?

Ice-type Pokemon are harder to define and spot than many Pokemon types. They can sometimes be Water-types too, so can be ocean or fish related. However, some pure Ice-types may use some form of ice or cold-related pun in their name – or may simply resemble ice.

They can also resemble snow or feature the word snow in their names. Some Ice-types may play on concepts connected to winter, ice, and snow, such as the Abominable Snowman or the Yeti. This is another sure-fire way to identify them.

So, that’s all of the weaknesses and resistances you need to know about to help you melt Ice-type Pokemon in the series.

For more Pokemon lists, check out some of our other guides below:

Fairy-type | Water-type | Grass-type | Fighting-type | Psychic-type | Electric-type | Legendary Pokemon | All cat Pokemon | All dog Pokemon | Creepiest ‘mon | Cutest Pokemon | The rarest and most expensive Pokemon cards | 10 best ROM hacks and fan-made games | Lucario weaknesses | Fairy-type Pokemon weaknesses | Fighting-type Pokemon weaknesses | Drifblim weaknesses