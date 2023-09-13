How to start Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: The Teal Mask

If you’re wondering how to start the Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC expansion The Teal Mask has finally arrived, meaning Trainers can now jet off to the land of Kitakami to discover new characters and Pokemon like Ogerpon and Dipplin.

To get you started on your new adventure as quickly as possible, we’ve put together a simple guide on how to access Scarlet & Violet’s DLC and how you can fast travel between Paldea and Kitakami.

The Pokemon Company

How to start Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

You’ll need to make sure you’ve updated Scarlet & Violet to the latest version and purchased a copy of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC Expansion Pass before you can start The Teal Mask DLC.

You’ll also need to have begun the Treasure Hunt in Scarlet & Violet’s main story mode. This is early on in the game, so the chances are you’ve already done this step if you’re now looking ahead to DLC.

Once you’ve done all those things, load up the game, and you should immediately receive a phone call from Jacq inviting you on a school trip to the Katakami region.

The Pokemon Company

Head to the main hall of your school in Mesagoza and you’ll see an unfamiliar face at the center of the room. This is Briar, a teacher from the Blueberry Academy. Approach her and initiate a conversation.

After a brief conversation about the upcoming school trip, you’ll be given the opportunity to wrap up any loose ends before you embark. Once you’re ready, speak to Briar again and you’ll head off to Kitakami!

The Pokemon Company

How to travel between Paldea and Kitakami in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

You can freely travel between Kitakami and Paldea at any time in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC, which is great if there’s a specific Pokemon you want to catch that can only be found in either one of the two regions.

To do this, simply open the map and switch between regions with the L and R buttons. Once you’re on the map you want to visit, select a fast travel location and you’ll be transported there straight away.

As a reminder, the second part of Scarlet & Violet’s DLC expansion, called The Indigo Disk, is due out in winter 2023.

Now that you know how to start the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: The Teal Mask, check out some more handy guides below:

