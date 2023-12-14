Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk DLC – Complete Blueberry Pokedex

The second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, The Indigo Disk, is finally out. Players can go back to Paldea to explore the Blueberry Academy and an undiscovered part of Area Zero while searching for all the new and returning creatures the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC offers.

The final downloadable content for Gen 9 brings players back to the Paldea region, as well as the mysterious Area Zero, where all the Paradox Pokemon are originally from.

After going through Kitakami, and meeting Ogerpon and The Loyal Three on The Teal Mask, players will now join the Blueberry Academy, a half-underwater school, as exchange students.

This Academy is best known for its double battles, a tough Elite Four, and a beautiful Terarium that recreates four different biomes and makes you feel like you are actually in the outside world.

Once you finish The Teal Mask DLC and trigger The Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need the full list of Pokemon you’ll have to catch to complete the Blueberry Pokedex.

All the Pokemon in The Indigo Disk DLC

The main attraction in the Pokemon universe is, as they say, to catch ’em all. Following that premise, this new DLC brings to the table 243 Pokemon ready to be captured by trainers from all around the world.

From new Pokemon, to iconic creatures from previous generations, and many Legendaries in between, The Indigo Disk has a lot of fun to offer.

New Pokemon

Archaludon

Hydrapple

Gouging Fire

Raging Bolt

Iron Crown

Iron Boulder

Terapagos

Pecharunt

Gen 1

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Horsea

Seadra

Scyther

Electabuzz

Magmar

Tauros

Lapras

Porygon

Gen 2

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil (Johto form)

Quilava (Johto form)

Typhlosion (Johto form)

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Chinchou

Lanturn

Bellossom

Slowking

Girafarig

Snubbull

Granbull

Scizor

Skarmory

Kingdra

Porygon 2

Smeargle

Tyrogue

Hitmontop

Elekid

Magby

Blissey

Gen 3

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Plusle

Minum

Numel

Camerupt

Torkoal

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Swablu

Altaria

Zangoose

Seviper

Luvdisc

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Gen 4

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Happiny

Finneon

Lumineon

Snover

Abomasnow

Magnezone

Rhyperior

Electivire

Magmortar

Porygon-Z

Rotom

Gen 5

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Drilbur

Excadrill

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Scraggy

Scrafty

Minccino

Cinccino

Gothita

Gothorita

Gothitelle

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Alomomola

Joltik

Galvantula

Tynamo

Eelektrik

Eelektross

Axew

Fraxure

Haxorus

Cubchoo

Beartic

Golett

Golurk

Rufflet

Braviary

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Gen 6

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Litleo

Pyroar

Espurr

Meowstic

Inkay

Malamar

Gen 7

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Crabrawler

Crabominable

Oricorio

Dewpider

Araquanid

Comfey

Minior

Bruxish

Geodude (Alolan form)

Graveler (Alolan form)

Golem (Alolan form)

Grimmer (Alolan form)

Muk (Alolan form)

Sandshrew (Alolan form)

Sandslash (Alolan form)

Vulpix (Alolan form)

Ninetales (Alolan form)

Dugtrio (Alolan form)

Exeggutor (Alolan form)

Gen 8

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Sinistea

Polteageist

Milcery

Alcremie

Duraludon

Kleavor

Slowpoke (Galar form)

Gen 9

Rellor

Rabsca

Farigiraf

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

Legends: Arceus

Qwilfish (Hisui form)

Overqwil

All Legendaries

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Nekrozma

Kubfu

Urshifu

Spectrier

Glastrier

Those are all the Pokemon you’ll have to find to complete the Blueberry Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk DLC. For more game content, check our guides below:

