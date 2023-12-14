Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk DLC – Complete Blueberry Pokedex

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk DLC – Complete Blueberry PokedexThe Pokemon Company
The second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, The Indigo Disk, is finally out. Players can go back to Paldea to explore the Blueberry Academy and an undiscovered part of Area Zero while searching for all the new and returning creatures the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC offers.
The final downloadable content for Gen 9 brings players back to the Paldea region, as well as the mysterious Area Zero, where all the Paradox Pokemon are originally from.
After going through Kitakami, and meeting Ogerpon and The Loyal Three on The Teal Mask, players will now join the Blueberry Academy, a half-underwater school, as exchange students.
This Academy is best known for its double battles, a tough Elite Four, and a beautiful Terarium that recreates four different biomes and makes you feel like you are actually in the outside world.
Once you finish The Teal Mask DLC and trigger The Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need the full list of Pokemon you’ll have to catch to complete the Blueberry Pokedex.
All the Pokemon in The Indigo Disk DLC
The main attraction in the Pokemon universe is, as they say, to catch ’em all. Following that premise, this new DLC brings to the table 243 Pokemon ready to be captured by trainers from all around the world.
From new Pokemon, to iconic creatures from previous generations, and many Legendaries in between, The Indigo Disk has a lot of fun to offer.
New Pokemon
- Archaludon
- Hydrapple
- Gouging Fire
- Raging Bolt
- Iron Crown
- Iron Boulder
- Terapagos
- Pecharunt
Gen 1
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Diglett
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Slowbro
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Scyther
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Tauros
- Lapras
- Porygon
Gen 2
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil (Johto form)
- Quilava (Johto form)
- Typhlosion (Johto form)
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Bellossom
- Slowking
- Girafarig
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Scizor
- Skarmory
- Kingdra
- Porygon 2
- Smeargle
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Elekid
- Magby
- Blissey
Gen 3
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Plusle
- Minum
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Torkoal
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Luvdisc
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
Gen 4
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Happiny
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Magnezone
- Rhyperior
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Porygon-Z
- Rotom
Gen 5
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Alomomola
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Golett
- Golurk
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
Gen 6
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Inkay
- Malamar
Gen 7
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Oricorio
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
- Comfey
- Minior
- Bruxish
- Geodude (Alolan form)
- Graveler (Alolan form)
- Golem (Alolan form)
- Grimmer (Alolan form)
- Muk (Alolan form)
- Sandshrew (Alolan form)
- Sandslash (Alolan form)
- Vulpix (Alolan form)
- Ninetales (Alolan form)
- Dugtrio (Alolan form)
- Exeggutor (Alolan form)
Gen 8
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
- Milcery
- Alcremie
- Duraludon
- Kleavor
- Slowpoke (Galar form)
Gen 9
- Rellor
- Rabsca
- Farigiraf
- Walking Wake
- Iron Leaves
Legends: Arceus
- Qwilfish (Hisui form)
- Overqwil
All Legendaries
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Kyurem
- Cosmog
- Cosmoem
- Solgaleo
- Lunala
- Nekrozma
- Kubfu
- Urshifu
- Spectrier
- Glastrier
Those are all the Pokemon you’ll have to find to complete the Blueberry Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk DLC. For more game content, check our guides below:
