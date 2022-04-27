Dark-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

If you’re getting outmaneuvered by sneaky Dark-type Pokemon, here’s how to take advantage of their weaknesses in battle to bring them down with the best counters and details on their resistances.

Dark-type Pokemon can be troublesome in battle due to their mystique and sneaky move-set, as it is essentially another element in Pokemon games, and therefore, can be quite damaging to those who are especially weak against it.

However, as with any element in the Pokemon game series, Dark can be countered and has its own set of weaknesses that can be exploited. When you face a Dark-type Pokemon in battle, here’s what you need to know to survive the encounter – and to come out victorious.

Advertisement

Contents

Dark-type Pokemon weaknesses

Dark-type Pokemon have three primary weaknesses when it comes to moves and opposing Pokemon types: Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type.

Therefore, when looking to take down a Dark-type Pokemon, bring along a team that includes Pokemon which belong to those categories. Also, ensure to focus on using moves related to those types for best results in battle.

Don’t forget that a Pokemon can have multiple types; For example, your chosen ‘mon may be a Dark and Dragon-type Pokemon. So be sure to take advantage of any other weaknesses they may have by being aware of their secondary type.

When coming up against Dark-types, Pokemon like Scyther, Clefable, and Hitmonlee are reliable options. Each one represents a weakness that every Dark-types shares.

Advertisement

Dark-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

As well as having weaknesses, Dark-type Pokemon are also resistant against certain other types and moves. When going up against a Dark-type Pokemon, avoid Ghost and Psychic-types.

This is because there’s a lot of overlap between Dark, Ghost, and Psychic-type Pokemon, and a Dark-type is likely to also have dual Ghost or Psychic typing. This is not always the case, but it’s common.

So, when you go into battle against a Dark-type Pokemon, be sure to switch these out accordingly.

What is a Dark-type Pokemon?

Dark-type Pokemon are harder to recognize than most. Unlike Fire, Water, and Electric-type Pokemon, Dark-types have less distinguishable features, and they can also easily be confused with Ghost-type Pokemon.

Advertisement

Some Dark-type Pokemon looks especially mean and spooky, which can sometimes be a telltale sign of their type. If you’re confident that a Pokemon is not a Ghost-type, but bears similar characteristics, then you’re likely looking at a Dark-type Pokemon.

Remember, Dark is usually a secondary Pokemon type, which means the ‘mon you’re fighting will have another set of weaknesses to exploit. For example, Dark/Ghost, Dark/Dragon, Dark/Psychic, and Dark/Fire Pokemon are common mixes.

These are are easier to spot, which means, if you’re ever in doubt, exploit that Pokemon’s known weaknesses, until you’re sure you’re up against a Dark-type Pokemon.

Advertisement

So, that’s all of the weaknesses and resistances you need to know about to help you bring down Dark-type Pokemon in the series.

For more Pokemon lists, check out our other ‘mon lists:

Fairy-type | Water-type |Grass-type | Fighting-type | Psychic-type | Electric-type | Legendary Pokemon | All cat Pokemon | All dog Pokemon | Creepiest ‘mon | Cutest Pokemon | The rarest and most expensive Pokemon cards | 10 best ROM hacks and fan-made games |Lucario weaknesses |Fairy-type Pokemon weaknesses | Fighting-type Pokemon weaknesses | Drifblim weaknesses