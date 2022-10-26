Bug-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

If Bug-type Pokemon are making your skin crawl, here’s how to take advantage of their weaknesses in battle to bring them down with the best counters, as well as details on their resistances.

Bug-type Pokemon can be tough to take down as they’re often confused with Grass and Poison-type Pokemon. These ‘mons may look like pushovers, but Bug-type Pokemon can be deadly to an inexperienced trailer and their trusty Pokemon team.

However, as with any element in the Pokemon game series, Bug-types can be countered and they have their own set of weaknesses that can be exploited. When you face a creepy-crawly Bug-type Pokemon in battle, here’s what you need to know to survive the encounter – and to come out victorious.

The Pokemon Company Heracross is a tough bug/fighting type Pokemon.

Bug-type Pokemon weaknesses

Bug-type Pokemon have three primary weaknesses when it comes to moves and opposing Pokemon types: Fire, Flying, and Rock-types.

Therefore, when looking to take down a Bug-type Pokemon, bring along a team that includes Pokemon which belong to those categories and focus on moves related to those types for the best results in battle.

Don’t forget that a Pokemon can have multiple types; For example, your chosen ‘mon may be a Bug and Poison or Flying-type Pokemon. So be sure to take advantage of any other weaknesses they may have by being aware of their secondary type.

Best counters for Bug-type Pokemon

When coming up against Bug-types, Pokemon like Magcargo, Ho-Oh, and Coalossal are reliable options – basically, any Pokemon that combines two Bug-type weaknesses. Each one represents one or more weaknesses that every Bug-type shares.

Always bear in mind a Pokemon’s secondary type when selecting your counter Pokemon and moves. While the above three examples are effective against Bug-types, the opposing Pokemon may have resistances based on their primary/secondary type.

The Pokemon Company / Twitter: @brentrkoepp Some popular Bug-types can be found in the wild on the Isle of Armor in Sword & Shield.

Bug-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

As well as having weaknesses, Bug-type Pokemon are also strong against certain Pokemon types: When going up against a Bug-type Pokemon, avoid using Grass, Dark, and Psychic-type Pokemon.

Also remember that Bug-type Pokemon are resistant to Fighting, Ground, and Grass-type moves. So, when you go into battle against a Bug-type Pokemon, be sure to switch these out accordingly.

What is a Bug-type Pokemon?

Bug-type Pokemon are usually pretty easy to spot because they look like various insects from the animal kingdom in real life. However, some Bug-types have less distinguishable features and they can also easily be confused with Grass or Poison-type Pokemon.

They also tend to overlap with these two other types at times, so when trying to identify a Bug-type, look for features synonymous with insects such as antennae, wings, and other bug-like characteristics.

So, that’s all of the weaknesses and resistances you need to know about to help you bring down Bug-type Pokemon in the series.

