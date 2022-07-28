Electric-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

Sam Smith . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Are Electric-type Pokemon zapping your team into submission? Here’s how to take advantage of their weaknesses in battle and employ the best counters. We’ll also include the details of their resistances so you’re fully prepared.

Electric-type Pokemon are some of the most deadly Pokemon you can face in battle. Their powerful lightning-based moves can reduce your team to a smoldering ruin very quickly, so it’s important to be prepared before taking them on. Legendary Pokemon who are Electric-types are even more intimidating.

As with any type in the Pokemon games though, Electric-types can be countered and have their own set of weaknesses that can be exploited. When you face an Electric-type Pokemon in battle, here’s what you need to know to stop them from frying you on the spot.

Contents

The Pokemon Company Zekrom may well be the most powerful Electric Pokemon in the series.

What is an Electric-type Pokemon’s weaknesses?

Electric-type Pokemon have one primary weakness when it comes to moves and opposing Pokemon types:

Ground-types

Therefore, when looking to take down an Electric-type Pokemon, bring along a team that includes Pokemon which belong to those types and make sure they have matching movesets.

Best counters for Electric-type Pokemon

When coming up against Electric-types, pure Ground-type Pokemon like Sandlash, Dugtrio, and Mudsdale, are reliable options. These Pokemon can soak up and absorb Electric-type moves, meaning your opponent will need to rely on physical attacks to win the match.

Always bear in mind a Pokemon’s secondary type when selecting your counter Pokemon and moves. While the above three examples are effective against Electric-types, the opposing Pokemon may have resistances based on their primary/secondary type.

The Pokemon Company Zapdos is the first legendary Electric-type Pokemon we ever saw in Gen 1.

Electric-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

As well as having weaknesses, Electric-type Pokemon are also resistant to certain other types and moves. Electric-type Pokemon are resistant to the following types:

Flying

Steel

Other Electric-types

When bringing another Electric-type Pokemon into battle with one, try to make it a dual-type.

What is an Electric-type Pokemon?

Electric-type Pokemon are usually easy to identify due to them resembling lightning bolts in some form or something else that represents electricity. Pikachu, Raichu, and Zapdos all have a design that resembles lightning, whereas Magnamite looks like a magnet. These are all clues that you’re facing an Electric-type Pokemon.

Many of them are dual-type Pokemon, so when bringing in your counters, make sure they’re effective against both types, not just Electric-types. However, many are pure Electric-types – which are still devastatingly powerful in the right hands.

So, that’s all of the weaknesses and resistances you need to know about to help you knock down Electric-type Pokemon in the series.

