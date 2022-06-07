Ghost-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

If you’re getting creeped out by spooky Ghost-type Pokemon, here’s how to take advantage of their weaknesses in battle to bring them down with the best counters and details on their resistances.

Ghost-type Pokemon can be troublesome in battle due to their sneakiness and status-altering moves, and therefore, can be quite damaging to those who are especially weak against them.

However, as with any type in the Pokemon game series, Ghost-types can be countered and have their own set of weaknesses that can be exploited. When you face a Ghost-type Pokemon in battle, here’s what you need to know to survive the encounter – and to win.

Contents

What is a Ghost-type Pokemon’s weaknesses

Ghost-type Pokemon have two primary weaknesses when it comes to moves and opposing Pokemon types:

Dark-types

Other Ghost-types

Therefore, when looking to take down a Ghost-type Pokemon, bring along a team that includes Pokemon which belong to those categories. However, we’d focus your efforts on Dark-types, as if you field another Ghost-type Pokemon, you’ll also be weak against your opponent.

Don’t forget that a Pokemon can have multiple types; For example, your chosen ‘mon may be a Ghost and Psychic-type Pokemon. So be sure to take advantage of any other weaknesses they may have by being aware of their secondary type.

Best counters for Ghost-type Pokemon

When coming up against Ghost-types, Pokemon like Darkrai, Umbreon, and Absol are reliable options. These are pure Dark-types and can do a lot of damage while taking little in return.

Always bear in mind a Pokemon’s secondary type when selecting your counter Pokemon and moves. While the above three examples are effective against Ghost-types, the opposing Pokemon may have resistances based on their primary/secondary type.

Ghost-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

As well as having weaknesses, Ghost-type Pokemon are also resistant to certain other types and moves. When going up against a Ghost-type Pokemon, avoid Bug and Poison-types.

Pure Ghost-types are also immune to Fighting and Normal-type damage, so try to bear this in mind when heading into battle.

What is a Ghost-type Pokemon?

Ghost-type Pokemon are normally pretty creepy looking or will inhabit spooky areas, floating around the map, looking slightly forlorn in their appearance.

Some Ghost-type Pokemon can be especially easy to spot, but others are less distinguishable. If you’re confident that a Pokemon is not a Ghost-type, but bears similar characteristics, then you could be looking at a Dark, Fairy, or Psychic-type Pokemon.

So, that’s all of the weaknesses and resistances you need to know about to help you bring down Ghost-type Pokemon in the series.

