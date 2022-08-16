Water-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

Are Water-type Pokemon causing a splash for your team? Here’s how to take advantage of their weaknesses in battle and employ the best counters. We’ll also include the details of their resistances so you’re fully prepared.

Water-type Pokemon are some of the most popular – and deadly – Pokemon you can face in battle. Their powerful water-based moves can send your team to a soggy KO very quickly, so it’s important to be prepared before taking them on. Legendary Pokemon who are Water-types are even more intimidating, and there are a lot of them.

As with any type in the Pokemon games though, Water-types can be countered and have their own set of weaknesses that can be exploited. When you face a Water-type Pokemon in battle, here’s what you need to know to prevent you from becoming washed up.

Contents

The Pokemon Company / ILCA The Mythical Water-type Manaphy has to be hatched from an Egg.

What are a Water-type Pokemon’s weaknesses?

Water-type Pokemon have two primary weaknesses when it comes to moves and opposing Pokemon types:

Electric

Grass

Therefore, when looking to take down a Water-type Pokemon, bring along a team that includes Pokemon which belong to those types and make sure they have matching movesets.

Best counters for Water-type Pokemon

When coming up against Water-types, pure Electric-type Pokemon like Pikachu, Luxio, and Yamper are reliable options. These Pokemon can soak up and absorb Water-type moves, meaning your opponent will need to rely on physical attacks to win the match.

Electric currents run through Water-type Pokemon just like electricity runs through water in real life. Bear this in mind when battling Water-types and you’ll often win the day.

Always consider a Pokemon’s secondary type when selecting your counter Pokemon and moves. While the above examples are effective against Water-types, the opposing Pokemon may have resistances based on their primary/secondary type.

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Lapras is an ice and water Pokemon who’s from the original 150.

Water-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

As well as having weaknesses, Water-type Pokemon are also resistant to certain types and moves. Water-type Pokemon are resistant to the following types:

Fire

Steel

Ice

Water

When bringing another Water-type Pokemon into battle with one, try to make it a dual-type to give you the edge in battle.

What is a Water-type Pokemon?

Water-type Pokemon are usually easy to identify due to them resembling fish or other sea life creatures. However they can also take various other forms, but most tend to be blue or resemble the ocean in some form.

The type has existed since Gen 1 and most Pokemon games offer a Water-type as a starting Pokemon, along with a Grass or Fire-type. If you select a Water-type Pokemon, then your rival will usually select the Grass-type starter, giving them the edge in battle.

Many of them are dual-type Pokemon, so when bringing in your counters, make sure they’re effective against both types, not just Water-types. However, some are pure Water-types – which are still devastatingly powerful in the right hands.

So, that’s all of the weaknesses and resistances you need to know about to help you knock down Water-type Pokemon in the series.

