Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Ice Rider Calyrex best moveset

Ice Rider Calyrex can be a powerful and bulky team member in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here are the best moves for a Ice Rider Calyrex build.

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC introduced Calyrex, a powerful Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon with two forms: Shadow Rider and Ice Rider.

A fusion of Calyrex and Glastrier, Ice Rider Calyrex is a Psychic/Ice-type. That gives it far more weaknesses than its Psychic/Ghost-type counterpart. Still, this Pokemon’s Attack and Defense stats are impressive, and its low Speed makes it perfect for Trick Room strategies.

Here’s the strongest moveset for Ice Rider Calyrex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet best Shadow Rider Calyrex moveset

Pokemon Moveset Ability Nature Held Item Tera Type – Trick Room

– Glacial Lance

– High Horsepower

– Swords Dance As One (Ice Rider) – Brave (+ Attack, – Speed) – Weakness Policy Water or Ground

As One is the only possible ability for Ice or Shadow Rider Calyrex, though it differs slightly between the two forms. For Ice Rider Calyrex, As One combines the powers of Calyrex’s Unnerve and Glastrier’s Chilling Neigh; Unnerve makes the opponent unable to eat berries, and Chilling Neigh boosts Calyrex’s Attack stat after knocking out a target.

The most important move for this Ice Rider Calyrex build is Trick Room. This status move reverses the turn order, allowing the slowest Pokemon to move first. Calyrex’s naturally low Speed, further lowered by the Brave nature, means it’s very likely to move first under these circumstances.

Glacial Lance is Ice Rider Calyrex’s signature move and a great choice for this build, as it deals damage to all adjacent foes. It also has 120 base power, which is boosted by the Pokemon’s STAB.

High Horsepower is a great coverage move that has a respectable base power of 95 and no negative secondary effects. Finally, Swords Dance is great on any Physical attacker, increasing the user’s Attack by 2 stages.

As for Tera Type, Water is ideal, as it addresses Ice Rider Calyrex’s many weaknesses. Water is a good defensive type that’s only weak to Grass and Electric, both of which can be countered by Calyrex’s moveset. Ground is also a good option, as it has few weaknesses and boosts High Horsepower.

The held item Weakness Policy also takes advantage of Ice Rider Calyrex’s many vulnerabilities, as it increases its Attack and Special Attack by 2 stages the first time it’s hit by a super effective move.

Ice Rider Calyrex base stats and weaknesses

HP Attack Defense Sp. Attack Sp. Defense Speed 100 165 150 85 130 50

Weaknesses

Bug

Dark

Fire

Ghost

Rock

Steel

Resistances

Ice

Psychic

Ice Rider Calyrex build alternatives

Ice Rider Calyrex really benefits from Trick Room strategies due to its naturally low Speed stat. However, if you plan to pair it with a Pokemon that can use Trick Room rather than having Calyrex set it up, there are other ways to take advantage of Ice Rider Calyrex.

In this case, you’ll want to give Ice Rider Calyrex the Assault Vest, which raises the holder’s Special Defense while preventing them from using status moves. Then, replace Trick Room and Swords Dance with two of the following depending on what coverage you need on your team: Zen Headbutt, Close Combat, Crunch, or Seed Bomb.

That’s everything you need to know about building Ice Rider Calyrex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out more of our guides on the game below:

