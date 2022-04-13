Psychic-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

Here’s how to take advantage of Psychic-type Pokemon weaknesses in battle to bring them down.

Struggling to defeat those pesky Psychic-type Pokemon? You’re not alone, Psychic-types can be especially troublesome in battle. Not only can they confuse your Pokemon into hurting themselves, but they can also put your Pokemon to sleep in a single move. Finally, just when you’re about to win the battle or capture that Pokemon, they teleport away preventing you from doing either.

Psychic-type Pokemon have existed since the very first generation of Pokemon games, so they’ve given players trouble for over 25 years. The good news is, that Psychic-type Pokemon have some well-known weaknesses that you can exploit when battling another trainer or trying to catch them in the wild.

Contents

Psychic-type Pokemon weaknesses

When going into battle against Psychic-type Pokemon, it pays to know what their weaknesses are. Psychic-types are weak against Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokemon. Dark-types are especially useful as they are immune to Psychic moves.

Psychic moves also don’t do very much damage against Steel Pokemon or other Psychic types. Of course, this also means there’s little point in bringing a Psychic Pokemon to battle another Psychic Pokemon.

Remember, a Psychic-type Pokemon could also have a second type, for example, they could also be a Grass-type. In this case, they’ll also be weak against other forms of damage relating to that type.

For example, if you were battling the mythical Grass/Psychic-type Celebi, then fire moves would also be effective as well as Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type moves.

Psychic-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

We’d also avoid bringing Fighting-type Pokemon into a battle against Psychic-types, as their moves do little to no damage against them.

Poison-type Pokemon are also vulnerable to Psychic moves so perhaps leave those inside the Pokeball when in battle.

What is a Psychic-type Pokemon?

A Psychic-type Pokemon is any that specializes in certain moves that use psychic themes to either do damage or inflict status effects to an opponent. Rather than being elemental, psychic moves often scramble an enemy Pokemon’s brain in some way.

For example, ‘confusion’ is a psychic move. This puts the opposing Pokemon into a trance-like state in which the Pokemon attacks allies or themselves instead of the Pokemon casting the move.

Psychic-type Pokemon can also have a second ‘type’, which means it’s possible to be a psychic-type Pokemon and a Grass-type at the same time. There are also Water/Psychic-type Pokemon. However, the type is most often combined with, Ghost, Fairy, or Dark-type Pokemon.

Lots of Legendary Pokemon are Psychic-types due to many of them being directly descended from the powerful Pokemon God Arceus. Psychic damage is non-elemental, but Psychic-type Pokemon can also use elemental moves alongside their psychic moves.