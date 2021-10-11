Pokemon Go Creepy Companions: Galarian Slowking debut, Special Research, new costumes

Pokemon Go is celebrating the spooky season with a bang. Part one of the Halloween Mischief event, Creepy Companions, is bringing costumes, a new Season of Mischief Special Research story, the debut of Galarian Slowking, and more.

The hit mobile game is famous for its special events, going all out on holidays such as Christmas and Halloween. It’s that spooky time of the year again, and Niantic is pulling out all the stops with the Halloween Mischief event, which is part of the Season of Mischief.

Not only are new costumes being added, but there’s a themed Egg hatch pool, Special Research, raids, the debut of Galarian Slowking (finally!), and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Creepy Companions in Pokemon Go.

When does Pokemon Go Creepy Companions start?

Part one of Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief, Creepy Companions, starts on October 15, 2021, at 10 AM local time.

When does Pokemon Go Creepy Companions end?

Creepy Companions ends on October 22, 2021, at 10 AM local time, after which part two, Ghoulish Pals, begins.

Halloween Mischief costume Pokemon

As is usual with the Halloween event in Pokemon Go, new costumes have been added. Halloween Mischief Pikachu, Piplup, and Drifblim have been given spooky treatment. All three can also be Shiny.

Check the table below for how to get your hands on the adorable ‘mon:

Costume How to get Halloween Mischief Pikachu Wild encounters, Field Research Halloween Mischief Piplup Wild encounters, Field Research Halloween Mischief Drifblim Wild encounters, Field Research, 3-star raids

Misunderstood Mischief Special Research

To carry on the Season of Mischief story, there is Halloween-themed Special Research for you to complete called Misunderstood Mischief.

There are no details on what the Research entails at the time of writing, but we do know that if you finish it, you’ll get access to another set of tasks at the end of the Season in December which unravels more about Hoopa.

Creepy Companions Field Research tasks

There is a special pool of Pokemon available when you complete Field Research tasks during the event. Part one’s are:

Halloween Mischief Pikachu (Shiny chance)

Halloween Mischief Piplup (Shiny chance)

Halloween Mischief Drifblim (Shiny chance)

Zubat (Shiny chance)

Drowzee (Shiny chance)

Spinarak (Shiny chance)

Woobat (Shiny chance)

Gothita

Galarian Yamask

Galarian Slowking debut

Galarian Slowking is FINALLY in Pokemon Go – yes, you read that right! You can now evolve your Slowbro into the popular Gen II ‘mon, and it’s a permanent addition so no need to worry about trying to do it in time.

To evolve the Water/Psychic-type, set it as your Buddy and catch 30 Psychic Pokemon.

Creepy Companions wild encounters

As you’d expect, there are a new set of spooky wild encounters to kick off the Halloween Mischief event. Part one will spawn:

Halloween Mischief Pikachu (Shiny chance)

Halloween Mischief Piplip (Shiny chance)

Zubat (Shiny chance)

Drowzee (Shiny chance)

Gastly (Shiny chance)

Spinarak (Shiny chance)

Misdreavus (Shiny chance)

Shuppet (Shiny chance)

Stunky

Woobat (Shiny chance)

Gothita

Yamask (Shiny chance)

1, 3, 5-star & Mega raids

With a new event comes a new raid pool, and Creepy Companions features some Pokemon that fans will be racing to face and catch.

1-star raids

Galarian Slowpoke

Murkrow (Shiny chance)

Scraggy

Yamask (Shiny chance)

Espurr

3-star raids

Alolan Raichu (Shiny chance)

Sableye (Shiny chance)

Banette

Halloween Mischief Drifblim (Shiny chance)

5-star raids

Altered Forme Giratina (Shiny chance)

Mega raids

Mega Gengar (Shiny chance)

Creepy Companions Eggs

Adding to the Season of Mischief Egg chart, the event is bringing some scary Pokemon in 7km Eggs:

Spinarak (Shiny chance)

Misdreavus (Shiny chance)

Shuppet (Shiny chance)

Chingling

Litwick

Galarian Yamask

Golett

Now that you’re all caught up on part one of the Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief event, check out what’s to come in part two here.