How to beat Arlo in Pokemon Go February 2021: Best counters

If you’re having a difficult time taking down Team Go Rocket leader Arlo in Pokemon Go, we’ve got the best counters and strategy that will lead you straight to victory.

One of the most exciting features of Pokemon Go is the battles you can enter against Team Go Rocket. The nefarious villains invade Pokestops and with their aggressive Shadow Pokemon and battle against anyone who interacts with them.

If you win the battle, you’ll get the chance to capture one of their Shadow Pokemon, which can either be ‘purified’ for a CP boost, or left as a Shadow with higher attack stats if you’re competitive-minded or looking to master raid battles.

With a Rocket Radar, trainers can battle Team Go Rocket Leaders, but they won’t be easy. We’ve put together a list of the best Pokemon you can take into battle against Arlo in February 2021 to counter their team and secure that victory.

There’s a mix of stronger Legendary creatures and some slightly more common alternatives to ensure that every trainer has something they can use, but all of them will be solid choices to take into battle.

Phase 1: Beldum

In the first phase, Arlo will always bring out Shadow Beldum. It’s a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon, meaning trainers should use Ground, Fire, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks.

Here are some of the best counters to use when battling Beldum:

Reshiram – Fire Fang and Overheat

Chandelure – Fire Spin and Overheat

Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Darkrai – Snarl and Shadow Ball

Darmanitan – Fire Fang and Overheat

Excadrill – Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Phase 2: Gardevoir / Infernape / Aggron

In the second phase, Arlo will use one of the following three Pokemon: Gardevoir, Infernape, and Aggron.

Gardevoir is a Psychic/Fairy-type, meaning it’s weak against Ghost, Poison, and Steel. Infernape is Fire/Fighting-type, so it’s weak against Flying, Ground, Psychic, and Water. Aggron is Steel/Rock-type, and is weak against Fighting, Ground, and Water.

Below you’ll find some of the best counters to take into battle against these Phase 2 Pokemon:

Gardevoir

Metagross – Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball

Jirachi – Charge Beam and Doom Desire

Excadrill – Metal Claw and Iron Head

Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Roserade – Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Infernape

Mewtwo – Confusion and Psystrike

Moltres – Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Kyogre – Waterfall and Surf

Espeon – Confusion and Psychic

Alakazam – Confusion and Psychic

Kingler – Bubble and Crabhammer

Aggron

Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere

Groudon – Mud Shot and Earthquake

Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Excadrill – Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Machamp – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Garchomp – Mud Shot and Earthquake

Phase 3: Scizor / Armaldo / Salamence

For the final phase of this battle, Arlo will bring out one of the following three Pokemon: Scizor, Armaldo, or Salamance.

Scizor is a Bug/Steel-type, meaning it’s weak only against Fire. Armaldo is a Rock/Bug-type, which is weak against Rock, Steel, and Water. Salamence is Dragon/Flying-type, and is weak to Ice, Dragon, Fairy, and Rock.

Below you’ll find some of the best counters to have on your team when battling these Phase 3 Pokemon:

Scizor

Reshiram – Fire Fang and Overheat

Blaziken – Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Heatran – Fire Spin and Fire Blast

Darmanitan – Fire Fang and Overheat

Entei – Fire Spin and Overheat

Chandelure – Incinerate and Overheat

Armaldo

Metagross – Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Kyogre – Waterfall and Surf

Dialga – Metal Claw and Iron Head

Empoleon – Metal Claw and Hydro Cannon

Rampardos – Smack Down and Rock Slide

Swampert – Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Salamence

Mewtwo – Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Mamoswine – Powder Snow and Avalanche

Glaceon – Ice Shard and Ice Beam

Weavile – Ice Shard and Avalanche

Jynx – Frost Breath and Avalanche

Vanilluxe – Frost Breath and Blizzard

Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo is one of the most difficult battles you’ll go against in Pokemon Go, but if you focus on the counters and move sets we’ve listed above, you should be able to take them down easily.

Read More: How to get Mega Energy in Pokemon GO

As always, if you don’t have any of the counters we’ve recommended, pay attention to the weaknesses of each of Arlo’s Pokemon and take your most powerful types into battle for the best chance at success.

If you’re looking to battle other members of Team Go Rocket, we’ve also got a guide to beating Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff which should help you out.