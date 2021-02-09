How to beat Arlo in Pokemon Go February 2021: Best counters

If you’re having a difficult time taking down Team Go Rocket leader Arlo in Pokemon Go, we’ve got the best counters and strategy that will lead you straight to victory.
One of the most exciting features of Pokemon Go is the battles you can enter against Team Go Rocket. The nefarious villains invade Pokestops and with their aggressive Shadow Pokemon and battle against anyone who interacts with them.
If you win the battle, you’ll get the chance to capture one of their Shadow Pokemon, which can either be ‘purified’ for a CP boost, or left as a Shadow with higher attack stats if you’re competitive-minded or looking to master raid battles.
With a Rocket Radar, trainers can battle Team Go Rocket Leaders, but they won’t be easy. We’ve put together a list of the best Pokemon you can take into battle against Arlo in February 2021 to counter their team and secure that victory.
There’s a mix of stronger Legendary creatures and some slightly more common alternatives to ensure that every trainer has something they can use, but all of them will be solid choices to take into battle.
Phase 1: Beldum
In the first phase, Arlo will always bring out Shadow Beldum. It’s a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon, meaning trainers should use Ground, Fire, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks.
Here are some of the best counters to use when battling Beldum:
- Reshiram – Fire Fang and Overheat
- Chandelure – Fire Spin and Overheat
- Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Darkrai – Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Darmanitan – Fire Fang and Overheat
- Excadrill – Mud-Slap and Earthquake
Phase 2: Gardevoir / Infernape / Aggron
In the second phase, Arlo will use one of the following three Pokemon: Gardevoir, Infernape, and Aggron.
Gardevoir is a Psychic/Fairy-type, meaning it’s weak against Ghost, Poison, and Steel. Infernape is Fire/Fighting-type, so it’s weak against Flying, Ground, Psychic, and Water. Aggron is Steel/Rock-type, and is weak against Fighting, Ground, and Water.
Below you’ll find some of the best counters to take into battle against these Phase 2 Pokemon:
Gardevoir
- Metagross – Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball
- Jirachi – Charge Beam and Doom Desire
- Excadrill – Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Roserade – Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
Infernape
- Mewtwo – Confusion and Psystrike
- Moltres – Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Kyogre – Waterfall and Surf
- Espeon – Confusion and Psychic
- Alakazam – Confusion and Psychic
- Kingler – Bubble and Crabhammer
Aggron
- Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere
- Groudon – Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Excadrill – Mud-Slap and Earthquake
- Machamp – Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Garchomp – Mud Shot and Earthquake
Phase 3: Scizor / Armaldo / Salamence
For the final phase of this battle, Arlo will bring out one of the following three Pokemon: Scizor, Armaldo, or Salamance.
Scizor is a Bug/Steel-type, meaning it’s weak only against Fire. Armaldo is a Rock/Bug-type, which is weak against Rock, Steel, and Water. Salamence is Dragon/Flying-type, and is weak to Ice, Dragon, Fairy, and Rock.
Below you’ll find some of the best counters to have on your team when battling these Phase 3 Pokemon:
Scizor
- Reshiram – Fire Fang and Overheat
- Blaziken – Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Heatran – Fire Spin and Fire Blast
- Darmanitan – Fire Fang and Overheat
- Entei – Fire Spin and Overheat
- Chandelure – Incinerate and Overheat
Armaldo
- Metagross – Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Kyogre – Waterfall and Surf
- Dialga – Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Empoleon – Metal Claw and Hydro Cannon
- Rampardos – Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Swampert – Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
Salamence
- Mewtwo – Psycho Cut and Ice Beam
- Mamoswine – Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Glaceon – Ice Shard and Ice Beam
- Weavile – Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Jynx – Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Vanilluxe – Frost Breath and Blizzard
Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo is one of the most difficult battles you’ll go against in Pokemon Go, but if you focus on the counters and move sets we’ve listed above, you should be able to take them down easily.
- Read More: How to get Mega Energy in Pokemon GO
As always, if you don’t have any of the counters we’ve recommended, pay attention to the weaknesses of each of Arlo’s Pokemon and take your most powerful types into battle for the best chance at success.
If you’re looking to battle other members of Team Go Rocket, we’ve also got a guide to beating Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff which should help you out.