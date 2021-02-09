Logo
Pokemon

How to beat Arlo in Pokemon Go February 2021: Best counters

Published: 9/Feb/2021 11:53

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Team Rocket Arlo Counters
Pokemon Go

If you’re having a difficult time taking down Team Go Rocket leader Arlo in Pokemon Go, we’ve got the best counters and strategy that will lead you straight to victory.

One of the most exciting features of Pokemon Go is the battles you can enter against Team Go Rocket. The nefarious villains invade Pokestops and with their aggressive Shadow Pokemon and battle against anyone who interacts with them.

If you win the battle, you’ll get the chance to capture one of their Shadow Pokemon, which can either be ‘purified’ for a CP boost, or left as a Shadow with higher attack stats if you’re competitive-minded or looking to master raid battles.

Team GO Rocket
Team GO Rocket are taking over Pokemon GO.

With a Rocket Radar, trainers can battle Team Go Rocket Leaders, but they won’t be easy. We’ve put together a list of the best Pokemon you can take into battle against Arlo in February 2021 to counter their team and secure that victory.

There’s a mix of stronger Legendary creatures and some slightly more common alternatives to ensure that every trainer has something they can use, but all of them will be solid choices to take into battle.

Phase 1: Beldum

In the first phase, Arlo will always bring out Shadow Beldum. It’s a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon, meaning trainers should use Ground, Fire, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks.

Here are some of the best counters to use when battling Beldum:

  • Reshiram – Fire Fang and Overheat
  • Chandelure – Fire Spin and Overheat
  • Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
  • Darkrai – Snarl and Shadow Ball
  • Darmanitan – Fire Fang and Overheat
  • Excadrill – Mud-Slap and Earthquake
Beldum Pokemon Go
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Arlo will always start with Beldum.

Phase 2: Gardevoir / Infernape / Aggron

In the second phase, Arlo will use one of the following three Pokemon: Gardevoir, Infernape, and Aggron.

Gardevoir is a Psychic/Fairy-type, meaning it’s weak against Ghost, Poison, and Steel. Infernape is Fire/Fighting-type, so it’s weak against Flying, Ground, Psychic, and Water. Aggron is Steel/Rock-type, and is weak against Fighting, Ground, and Water.

Below you’ll find some of the best counters to take into battle against these Phase 2 Pokemon:

Gardevoir

  • Metagross – Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
  • Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball
  • Jirachi – Charge Beam and Doom Desire
  • Excadrill – Metal Claw and Iron Head
  • Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
  • Roserade – Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Infernape

  • Mewtwo – Confusion and Psystrike
  • Moltres – Wing Attack and Sky Attack
  • Kyogre – Waterfall and Surf
  • Espeon – Confusion and Psychic
  • Alakazam – Confusion and Psychic
  • Kingler – Bubble and Crabhammer

Aggron

  • Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere
  • Groudon – Mud Shot and Earthquake
  • Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Excadrill – Mud-Slap and Earthquake
  • Machamp – Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Garchomp – Mud Shot and Earthquake
Gardevoir Infernape Aggron Pokemon Go
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Arlo’s Phase 2 Pokemon will be Gardevoir, Infernape, or Aggron.

Phase 3: Scizor / Armaldo / Salamence

For the final phase of this battle, Arlo will bring out one of the following three Pokemon: Scizor, Armaldo, or Salamance.

Scizor is a Bug/Steel-type, meaning it’s weak only against Fire. Armaldo is a Rock/Bug-type, which is weak against Rock, Steel, and Water. Salamence is Dragon/Flying-type, and is weak to Ice, Dragon, Fairy, and Rock.

Below you’ll find some of the best counters to have on your team when battling these Phase 3 Pokemon:

Scizor

  • Reshiram – Fire Fang and Overheat
  • Blaziken – Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Heatran – Fire Spin and Fire Blast
  • Darmanitan – Fire Fang and Overheat
  • Entei – Fire Spin and Overheat
  • Chandelure – Incinerate and Overheat

Armaldo

  • Metagross – Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
  • Kyogre – Waterfall and Surf
  • Dialga – Metal Claw and Iron Head
  • Empoleon – Metal Claw and Hydro Cannon
  • Rampardos – Smack Down and Rock Slide
  • Swampert – Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Salamence

  • Mewtwo – Psycho Cut and Ice Beam
  • Mamoswine – Powder Snow and Avalanche
  • Glaceon – Ice Shard and Ice Beam
  • Weavile – Ice Shard and Avalanche
  • Jynx – Frost Breath and Avalanche
  • Vanilluxe – Frost Breath and Blizzard
Scizor Armaldo Salamence Pokemon Go
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Arlo’s Phase 3 Pokemon will be Scizor, Armaldo, or Salamence.

Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo is one of the most difficult battles you’ll go against in Pokemon Go, but if you focus on the counters and move sets we’ve listed above, you should be able to take them down easily.

As always, if you don’t have any of the counters we’ve recommended, pay attention to the weaknesses of each of Arlo’s Pokemon and take your most powerful types into battle for the best chance at success.

If you’re looking to battle other members of Team Go Rocket, we’ve also got a guide to beating Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff which should help you out.

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends Season 8 is launching with the Anniversary Collection bringing a collection of skins and other cosmetics for players to get into for the start of the new season.

When is the Anniversary Collection event?

To celebrate the two year anniversary of Apex Legends, the Anniversary Collection Event will start on February 9, 2021.

The Anniversary Collection Event is expected to start at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT. There will be no update required, as it’s just a playlist update in-game, meaning you won’t have to wait for any long downloads.

The event will end on February 23, meaning you have exactly two weeks to grind through it and unlock as much as possible.

Anniversary Collection event trailer

Here’s everything we know about the Season 8 Anniversary Collection event. 

Season 8 Anniversary Collection event

Anniversary Collection event
Respawn Entertainment
Anniversary Collection Event is live in Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends Anniversary skins

Just like with every Apex Legends update, Season 8 is bringing plenty of new Legend and weapons skins to the table. All Legends – except the three most recent – will be getting an “Anniversary” recolor.

By unlocking the collection items, you will get 150 heirloom shards, to spend on an heirloom of your choice.

Respawn said: “We’re bringing back 24 fan-favorite items and giving them a fresh look with crimson red and gold touches. If you’ve missed out on a skin you really wanted in the past, now’s the time to snag it, but with a new look that lets others know you were here in the early days of Apex Legends. ”

These are just some of the skins coming in the event:

Revenant Blood Ritual Legendary

Revenant Collection Event Skins

Gibraltar Golden God Legendary

Gibraltar Collection event skins

Wraith Hellcat Legendary

Wraith collection event skin

Bangalore Fire with Fire

Bangalore collection event skin

Wattson Rocket Scientist

Wattson Collection event skin

Loba Red Handed

Loba collection event skin

Anniversary Collection Event Heirloom

Unlike previous collection events, the one will not add a new Heirloom to the mix. Instead, players who complete the 24-part collection will be granted 15o Heirloom shards – enough to purchase a single Heirloom from the store.

To make it easier to unlock the full collection event, crafting cost for all items has been reduced by 50%, for this one time only.

Heirloom Collection event

Apex Anniversary bundles

The bundles and skins for this event include recolor skins, Apex Packs and the returning Paradigm Shifter R-99 skin will be in the store.

Anniversary Bundles
Respawn Entertainment
The Anniversary bundles offer skins and packs at a discounted rate.

Anniversary Prize track

Players will be able to get 22 earnable items, including two Event Packs and ten Apex Packs.

Anniversary Event Prize track

Challenges

There’s some unique challenges coming as part of the event too:

  • Get the “Daily Discovery” Nessie Badge by completing 75 Daily Challenges
  • “Respect your elders” and earn the Mozambique Badge by dealing 102,816 Damage (get the reference?)
  • Earn “Time to Win and Stay Alive” with 8 different Legends to get the Smolfinder Badge
Anniversary collection event badges
Respawn Entertainment
Earn these badges through unique challenges in the Anniversary collection event.

Also, snag the “Mozambique Here” Weapon Charm by dealing 3,333 Damage with everyone’s favorite weapon to ping, the Mozambique. The Locked and Loaded takeover may help with this one.

Mozambique charm
Respawn Entertainment
The Mozambique charm will require 3,333 damage with the gun.

Locked and Loaded takeover

The event will add the Locked and Loaded LTM as a takeover mode.

“In “Locked and Loaded”, hit the ground with a full loadout of level 1 gear. You’ll have a Mozambique, White Shotgun Bolt, HCOG Classic Scope, White Evo Shield, White Helmet, White Backpack, White Incap Shield, two Syringes, two Shield Cells, and one stack of shotgun ammo. What more could you possibly need, right?

All Common/White level attachments and equipment will also be removed from the loot pool (outside of Common scopes) during the takeover. Drop in and knock ’em out!”