Pokemon Go egg chart for Season of Mischief event: 2km, 5km, 10km

Niantic have prepared a Pokemon Go Season of Mischief for everybody to dive into and new egg hatches are included. Here, we’re going to run through the egg chart so you know what you can catch, and how.

As regular players will know by now, the Pokemon that hatch out of eggs depends on the color and type of egg that you’ve collected.

Eggs can be picked up by spinning Pokestops, activated by arriving at landmarks and swiping the circle on-screen.

That said, with the Season of Mischief bringing in some big changes and exciting content, you won’t be shocked to hear the list of potential hatches is also being shaken up.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go egg chart for Season of Mischief

The Pokemon Go egg chart is not complete for the Season of Mischief event just yet, though we do have a number of confirmed names:

2km egg hatches

Nidoran–M

Nidoran–F

Barboach

Drifloon

5km egg hatches

Seal

Pinecco

Sableye

Chingling

10km egg hatches

Audino

Meinfoo

Season of Mischief Adventure Sync rewards: Eggs

Included in the Season of Mischief is a number of Adventure Sync rewards, which feature both 5km and 10km eggs.

For these, the Pokemon to be hatched from them is also different:

5km egg hatches

Shieldon

Cranidos

Frillish

10km egg hatches

Riolu

Deino

Noibat

When does Pokemon Go Season of Mischief start?

Pokemon Go Season of Mischief will run from Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10am to Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10am local time.

The event will also introduce a number of other changes to the mobile game, including the introduction of Hoopa, strange occurrences popping up, and different Pokemon spawning at specific locations. For more information, stick with us at Dexerto.