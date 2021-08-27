Pokemon Go egg chart for Season of Mischief event: 2km, 5km, 10km

Niantic have prepared a Pokemon Go Season of Mischief for everybody to dive into and new egg hatches are included. Here, we’re going to run through the egg chart so you know what you can catch, and how.
As regular players will know by now, the Pokemon that hatch out of eggs depends on the color and type of egg that you’ve collected.
Eggs can be picked up by spinning Pokestops, activated by arriving at landmarks and swiping the circle on-screen.
That said, with the Season of Mischief bringing in some big changes and exciting content, you won’t be shocked to hear the list of potential hatches is also being shaken up.
Pokemon Go egg chart for Season of Mischief
The Pokemon Go egg chart is not complete for the Season of Mischief event just yet, though we do have a number of confirmed names:
2km egg hatches
- Nidoran–M
- Nidoran–F
- Barboach
- Drifloon
5km egg hatches
- Seal
- Pinecco
- Sableye
- Chingling
10km egg hatches
- Audino
- Meinfoo
Season of Mischief Adventure Sync rewards: Eggs
Included in the Season of Mischief is a number of Adventure Sync rewards, which feature both 5km and 10km eggs.
For these, the Pokemon to be hatched from them is also different:
5km egg hatches
- Shieldon
- Cranidos
- Frillish
10km egg hatches
- Riolu
- Deino
- Noibat
When does Pokemon Go Season of Mischief start?
Pokemon Go Season of Mischief will run from Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10am to Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10am local time.
The event will also introduce a number of other changes to the mobile game, including the introduction of Hoopa, strange occurrences popping up, and different Pokemon spawning at specific locations. For more information, stick with us at Dexerto.
