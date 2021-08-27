 Pokemon Go egg chart for Season of Mischief event: 2km, 5km, 10km - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon Go egg chart for Season of Mischief event: 2km, 5km, 10km

Published: 27/Aug/2021 21:05

by David Purcell
pokemon go egg chart
Niantic

Pokemon Go

Niantic have prepared a Pokemon Go Season of Mischief for everybody to dive into and new egg hatches are included. Here, we’re going to run through the egg chart so you know what you can catch, and how. 

As regular players will know by now, the Pokemon that hatch out of eggs depends on the color and type of egg that you’ve collected.

Eggs can be picked up by spinning Pokestops, activated by arriving at landmarks and swiping the circle on-screen.

That said, with the Season of Mischief bringing in some big changes and exciting content, you won’t be shocked to hear the list of potential hatches is also being shaken up.

Pokemon Go egg chart for Season of Mischief

pokemon go season of mischief
Niantic
The next major update is coming in the form of Pokemon Go Season of Mischief.

The Pokemon Go egg chart is not complete for the Season of Mischief event just yet, though we do have a number of confirmed names:

2km egg hatches

  • Nidoran–M
  • Nidoran–F
  • Barboach
  • Drifloon

5km egg hatches

  • Seal
  • Pinecco
  • Sableye
  • Chingling

10km egg hatches

  • Audino
  • Meinfoo

Season of Mischief Adventure Sync rewards: Eggs

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Exclusive Cranidos
The Pokemon Company / ILCA
The Rock-type Dinosaur, Deino, is included in the Pokemon Go Season of Mischief egg chart.

Included in the Season of Mischief is a number of Adventure Sync rewards, which feature both 5km and 10km eggs. 

For these, the Pokemon to be hatched from them is also different:

5km egg hatches

  • Shieldon
  • Cranidos
  • Frillish

10km egg hatches

  • Riolu
  • Deino
  • Noibat

When does Pokemon Go Season of Mischief start?

Pokemon Go Season of Mischief will run from Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10am to Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10am local time.

The event will also introduce a number of other changes to the mobile game, including the introduction of Hoopa, strange occurrences popping up, and different Pokemon spawning at specific locations. For more information, stick with us at Dexerto.

