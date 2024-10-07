Pokemon Go Magnetic Study Event Guide – Dates, Bonuses & Timed Research

Pokemon Go has announced a new type of event that spotlights specific types. The first of these will be the Magnetic Study event planned for mid-October.

A new type of multi-day event has been revealed for Pokemon Go: a “study,” which increases the odds of specific spawns of the same Type. The first of these is partnering up with the Max Out season, which will be called Magnetic Study. It will highlight a handful of Electric-types for a limited timeframe.

In this guide, we’ll go over everything you need to know about this event, when it will be happening, and what bonuses are available while it is ongoing.

The Magnetic Study event will run from October 15, 2024, at 12 AM through October 17, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time. There are no paid tickets currently announced for this event, meaning anyone can play as long as the app is downloaded.

All Magentic Study event bonuses

One of the best parts of short events in Pokemon Go is event bonuses. Below are all the boosts players can access while enjoying the Magnetic Study event. It is important to note that each of the three days of the event are offering different bonuses.

Date Bonuses October 15 x2 XP for catching Pokemon October 16 50% more XP from Raid Battles October 17 x2 Stardust for catching Pokemon

While it is a shame all three of these perks won’t be active at the same time, it will be a good time to grind XP and Stardust.

Magnetic Study Timed Research Rewards

Every day of the Magnetic Study event, there will be a new Timed Research for players to complete. All three days offer different rewards and focus on one of three Electric-type Pokemon: Plusle, Minun, and Magnemite.

Below are all of the rewards for the Magnetic Study Timed Research.

Date Rewards October 15 – Encounters with Plusle

– 5000 XP

– 2,500 Stardust October 16 – Encounters with Magnemite

– 1 Magnetic Lure Module October 17 – Encounters with Minun

– 5000 XP

– 2500 Stardust

It is important to remember that Time Research must be completed while active. These must be completed by October 17, 2024, at 11:59 PM Local Time or they will expire and players will lose their progress.

All Field Magnetic Study Field Research encounters

During the Magentic Study event, certain Field Research tasks will award encounters with Magnemite, Plusle, and Minun.

All three of these Pokemon have the chance of being Shiny.

Is the Pokemon Go Magnetic Study event worth it?

When it comes to free events in Pokemon Go, it is almost always worth jumping into the event just for the boosts and rewards.

However, if we take a deeper look at the featured Pokemon for this event, players may want to wait and save resources for Wild Area 2024. Plusle and Minun aren’t good in competitive matches, don’t evolve, don’t have Mega Evolutions, and are fairly easy to find.

The winner of this event is Magnemite, which can evolve into Magneton for 25 Magnemite Candy, and Magnezone for 100 Magnemite Candy.

Magnezone has a powerful set of attacks, including Wild Charge and Charge Beam. It is good for both Offense and Defense in PvP or Raid Battles. The Magnetic Study is an optimal time to grind Magnemite Candy, and may also provide a high-state Magnemite from the Timed Research encounters.

In short, if you need a solid Electric-type for your team, the Pokemon Go Magnetic Study event is a zero-cost option to obtain one.