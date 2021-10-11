Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief: Field Research, Shiny Pokemon, Raids & bonuses

Niantic have confirmed the Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief event will kick off the spooky season this Fall, which is the next step in the Season of Mischief. Included will be new Pokemon debuting, Special Research, Timed Research tasks, and bonuses.

The Season of Mischief has introduced PoGo players to Hoopa for the very first time, and added a long-term Special Research story that guides users through several checkpoints.

The next stop in Pokemon Go’s scary path to December is Halloween Mischief, which sees a number of new Pokemon arriving in the mobile game. Whether you’re interested in new egg hatches, Raids, or trying to snag a Pumpkaboo during the annual holiday, there’s something for everyone.

Oh, did we mention a new size mechanic is coming too? A big shakeup is on the way…

When does Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief start?

The Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief starts on October 15, 2021, at 10 AM local time.

When does Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief end?

The Halloween Mischief event will come to a close on October 31, just in time for the big day of the month, at 8 PM local time.

How does it work?

Pokemon Go’s Halloween Mischief event is split down the middle into two sections. These are (1) Creepy Companions – which starts on October 15 – and (2) Ghoulish Pals, which kicks off on October 21.

Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief Bonuses

2× Transfer Candy

2× Catch Candy

2× Hatch Candy

Guaranteed Candy XL when walking with your buddy

Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief Part 1: Creepy Companions

Debuts / Shiny Pokemon

Galarian Slowking

Shiny Spinarak

Egg chart changes

All egg chart changes can be found here for the Season of Mischief Special Research story.

Raids

One-Star Raids: Galarian Slowpoke, Murkrow, Scraggy, Yamask, Espurr

Three-Star Raids: Alolan Raichu, Sableye, Banette, Halloween Mischief Drifblim

Five-Star Raids: Altered Form Giratina

Mega Raids: Mega Gengar

Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief Part 1: Ghoulish Pals

Debuts

Phantump

Trevenant

Pumpkaboo

Gourgeist

New size feature

Niantic explained in their Pokemon Go blog that the introduction of Pumpkaboo will also mark the start of a new era in-game, with a never-before-seen size mechanic being added to the action.

They explained how it worked, as seen below:

Egg chart changes

Raids

One-Star Raids: Murkrow, Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Phantump, Pumpkaboo

Three-Star Raids: Alolan Marowak, Banette, Halloween Mischief Drifblim

Five-Star Raids: Darkrai

Mega Raids: Mega Absol

Costumes

Three new costumes are available in Part 1 and Part 2, and they’re all available in Shiny Pokemon form, too: