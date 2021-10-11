Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief: Field Research, Shiny Pokemon, Raids & bonuses

Niantic have confirmed the Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief event will kick off the spooky season this Fall, which is the next step in the Season of Mischief. Included will be new Pokemon debuting, Special Research, Timed Research tasks, and bonuses.
The Season of Mischief has introduced PoGo players to Hoopa for the very first time, and added a long-term Special Research story that guides users through several checkpoints.
The next stop in Pokemon Go’s scary path to December is Halloween Mischief, which sees a number of new Pokemon arriving in the mobile game. Whether you’re interested in new egg hatches, Raids, or trying to snag a Pumpkaboo during the annual holiday, there’s something for everyone.
Advertisement
Oh, did we mention a new size mechanic is coming too? A big shakeup is on the way…
When does Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief start?
The Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief starts on October 15, 2021, at 10 AM local time.
When does Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief end?
The Halloween Mischief event will come to a close on October 31, just in time for the big day of the month, at 8 PM local time.
How does it work?
Pokemon Go’s Halloween Mischief event is split down the middle into two sections. These are (1) Creepy Companions – which starts on October 15 – and (2) Ghoulish Pals, which kicks off on October 21.
Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief Bonuses
- 2× Transfer Candy
- 2× Catch Candy
- 2× Hatch Candy
- Guaranteed Candy XL when walking with your buddy
Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief Part 1: Creepy Companions
Debuts / Shiny Pokemon
- Galarian Slowking
- Shiny Spinarak
Egg chart changes
All egg chart changes can be found here for the Season of Mischief Special Research story.
Advertisement
Raids
- One-Star Raids: Galarian Slowpoke, Murkrow, Scraggy, Yamask, Espurr
- Three-Star Raids: Alolan Raichu, Sableye, Banette, Halloween Mischief Drifblim
- Five-Star Raids: Altered Form Giratina
- Mega Raids: Mega Gengar
Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief Part 1: Ghoulish Pals
Debuts
- Phantump
- Trevenant
- Pumpkaboo
- Gourgeist
New size feature
Niantic explained in their Pokemon Go blog that the introduction of Pumpkaboo will also mark the start of a new era in-game, with a never-before-seen size mechanic being added to the action.
They explained how it worked, as seen below:
Egg chart changes
All egg chart changes can be found here for the Season of Mischief Special Research story.
Raids
- One-Star Raids: Murkrow, Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Phantump, Pumpkaboo
- Three-Star Raids: Alolan Marowak, Banette, Halloween Mischief Drifblim
- Five-Star Raids: Darkrai
- Mega Raids: Mega Absol
Costumes
Three new costumes are available in Part 1 and Part 2, and they’re all available in Shiny Pokemon form, too:
- Halloween Mischief Pikachu
- Halloween Mischief Piplup
- Halloween Mischief Drifblim