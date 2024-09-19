Pokemon Go Galarian Expedition event: Shiny Zamazenta & Galarian Legendary Birds debut

Pokemon Go keeps on celebrating the Galar region with a new event called Galarian Expedition, which will finally introduce Shiny Zamazenta, as well as the Shiny Galar Legendary Birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

It’s been an interesting month for Pokemon Go fans, as the Max Out season kicked off with the introduction of Dynamax Pokemon, Max Battles, and the debut of Shiny Zacian during the Legendary Heroes event.

Now, it’s Zamazenta‘s turn. However, the mighty Shield Pokemon doesn’t come alone, as all three Galarian Legendary Birds will also have their Shiny versions debut. Here are all the Galarian Expedition event details.

The Galarian Expedition event will start on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time and will run until Friday, October 11, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time.

Shiny Zamazenta & Galarian Legendary Birds debut

NIANTIC

After a long wait, Shiny Zamazenta will finally be introduced into Pokemon Go along with all three Shiny variations of the Galarian Legendary Birds: Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

While players can acquire Shiny Zamazenta by challenging the Pokemon in a 5-Star Raid battle, the only way to encounter the Galarian Legendary Birds is in the wild while using the Daily Adventure Incense.

More so, after the event, there will be a permanent update to the Pokemon that can appear while using the Daily Adventure Incense.

Masterwork Research: Master Ball

During the Galarian Expedition event players will have the chance to purchase the Masterwork Research for $7.99 (or the equivalent in your local currency). Those who complete it will receive:

Master Ball x1

18,000 XP

10,000 Stardust

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon such as Galarian Farfetch’d and Galarian Mr. Mime.

It’s worth noting that this particular research does not expire, so you can complete it in your own time.

Wild encounters

Niantic

Plenty of Pokemon will appear more frequently during the Galar Expedition event and all of them can be Shiny:

Nidoran ♂

Nidoran ♀

Abra

Magnemite

Wailmer

Spheal

Aron

Beldum

Shinx

Foongus

Dedenne

Wooloo

Chansey

Absol

Emolga

Collection Challenges & Field Research

The Galarian Expedition event will include event-themed Collection Challenges where players must catch and evolve Pokemon to receive the following:

XP

Ultra Balls

Special encounters with event-themed Pokemon

There will also be themed Field Research Tasks during the event with the following rewards:

XP

Stardust

Special encounters with event-themed Pokemon

That’s all there is to know about the Galarian Expedition event in Pokemon Go. Don’t forget to stay up to date with all the ongoing events like the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour, Community Day, and the current Raid Boss schedule.