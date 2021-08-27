Pokemon Go Season of Mischief: Start date, Hoopa, Special Research & bonuses

Pokemon Go is back with their next season-long event, the Season Of Mischief! Following the Season of Discovery, this season continues to shuffle which Pokemon spawn in the wild, hatch from an egg, and maybe even a few mischievous events.

Pokemon Go’s Season of Discovery was a success, it gave players the ability to catch Regice, Registeel and Regirock again as well as few other “surprise” events throughout the three-month event.

To end the year off with a bang, the game has confirmed the Season of Mischief. Following up from the events of Pokemon Go Fest 2021, this season involves the mischievous legendary ‘mon, Hoopa!

The Special Research story will focus on discovering more about Hoopa and the strange occurrences happening throughout.

Pokemon Go Season of Mischief dates & times

The Season of Mischief will start on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10 am and will run for three months until Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10am local time.

Like the past three seasons, Niantic hasn’t released every bit of information about the event. More information will start to trickle out as the event begins.

Pokemon Go Season of Mischief features: Bonuses & Ditto transformations

Eight separate events throughout the season, all unlocking information about Hoopa.

CP Bonuses for certain Mega-Evolved Pokemon: Slowbro in September, Gengar in October, and Houndoom in November

Different Ditto transformations – Gastly, Drowsee, Remoraid, Teddiursa, Gulpin, Numel, Stunky, Dweeble, and Amoongus could all be Ditto in disguise.

Special event at the end of the season if you complete the Research Story

Pokemon Go: Hoopa’s long-awaited arrival

Setting itself apart from the last three seasons, the Season of Mischief doesn’t focus on adding specific Pokemon into Five-Star raids. Instead, throughout the season you will gain access to different sets of tasks in the Special Research story.

One instance of these special tasks is beginning Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. and running until 5 p.m. local time.

During this first set of tasks, different ‘mon will appear in the wild with the use of an Incense.

Psychic type will spawn from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m, and 4 p.m. – 5 p.m

will spawn from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m, and 4 p.m. – 5 p.m Dark and Ghost type will spawn from 12 p.m – 1 p.m and 3 p.m – 4 p.m.

In those times during the event, here are some of the Pokemon that will spawn:

During Psychic hours: Exeggcute, Jynx, Natu, Spoink, Gigafarig, Munna, Beldum, and more!

Exeggcute, Jynx, Natu, Spoink, Gigafarig, Munna, Beldum, and more! During Dark and Ghost hours: Alolan Rattata, Poochyena, Duskull, Purrloin, Sableye, Carvanha, Drifloon, and more!

There will also be other bonuses during this special event:

A collection challenge featuring the ‘mon attracted to an incense. Finishing it will reward Hoopa Candy and the ‘Poke Ball Lift’ pose for your avatar.

2x candy when you transfer Pokemon from your bag.

A free bundle containing incense will be in the shop.

Completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks will give you Rare Candy and a variety of Poke Balls.

Pokemon Go Season of Mischief Wild Spawns

Unlike past seasons, the Season of Mischief shuffles spawns based on biomes as well as the hemisphere. Here are some of the different spawns and where you will be able to find them.

Biome exclusive spawns:

Urban: Shuppet, Trubbish, Gothita

Shuppet, Trubbish, Gothita Forest: Teddiursa, Shelmet, Kerrablast

Teddiursa, Shelmet, Kerrablast Mountain: Geodude, Rhydon, Slugma

Geodude, Rhydon, Slugma Water: Krabby, Horsea, Mantine

Northern Hemisphere exclusive spawns:

Jigglypuff, Slowpoke, Chickorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Bidoof, and Autumn forme Deerling

Southern Hemisphere exclusive spawns:

Clefairy, Roselia, Snivy, Tepic, Oshawatt, Tympole, and Spring forme Deerling

2km : Nidoran♂, Nidoran♀, Barboach, Drifloon

: Nidoran♂, Nidoran♀, Barboach, Drifloon 5km: Seel, Pineco, Sableye, Chingling

Seel, Pineco, Sableye, Chingling 10km: Audino, Meinfoo

Audino, Meinfoo 5km (Adventure Sync): Shieldon, Cranidos, Frillish

Shieldon, Cranidos, Frillish 10km (Adventure Sync): Riolu, Deino, Noibat

Niantic has confirmed there will be more information coming as the event unfolds. We’ll update this article as more information comes out.

However, based on what we’ve seen with the initial announcement, people are excited to finally have a chance to catch Hoopa.