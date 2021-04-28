Pokemon Spotlight Hours May 2021: Cottonee, Dratini, Double XP - Dexerto

Niantic have revealed their Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour schedule for May 2021, with Cottonee, Dratini, Alolan Rattata, and Marill – so there’s a lot to look forward to.

The game developers, who have experienced tremendous success with their mobile game on Android and iOS, have given fans what they want this time around. Dratini is one, for example, fans have been waiting to see what’s included for quite some time.

Alongside these limited-time opportunities, there’s also going to be a Community Day taking place mid-month on May 15, 2021. With this, players can expect to see another exclusive move, Research Breakthrough tasks, and more fresh content.

Clearly, there is plenty to look out for this month, so let’s run through the most important details and key dates to follow. You won’t want to miss these.

What is the next Pokemon Spotlight Hour? Date, time & bonus

Niantic have confirmed the next Pokemon Spotlight Hour is Cottonee, which goes live on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

The Pokemon will be handed increased spawn rate for a short period of time, between 6PM-7PM local time. That means, no matter where you are in the world playing, finding it will be easier at that time. So good luck!

The Spotlight Bonus for this is Double Catch Candy!

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour schedule for May 2021

What time is Spotlight Hour Pokemon Go?

Spotlight Pokemon Spotlight Hour Date Spotlight Hour Time Cottonee May 4, 2021 6PM – 7PM local time Dratini May 11, 2021 6PM – 7PM local time Alolan Rattata May 18, 2021 6PM – 7PM local time Marill May 25, 2021 6PM – 7PM local time

Spawn Rate & Shiny Rate

The spawn rate of each Spotlight Hour Pokemon is boosted for a period of 60 minutes, and as a result, so too is the Shiny Rate of that species.

If you’re looking to get more Shinies, now might be your chance!

Double XP bonus

In May’s schedule, only one Pokemon will have a reward of Double XP – and that’s Alolan Rattata.

How to prepare

Bring as many Pokecoins as you can! Spend your Pokecoins to get at least two Incenses for each event! Bring a lot of Pokeballs! Collect Pokemon Candy for the Spotlight Hour Pokemon, if you want to catch and evolve it!

That’s everything we know about the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hours for May 2021. Keep checking back to this page for regular updates, as different Pokemon will spawn more frequently than others during the month. Watch this space.