Pokemon Go Halloween Cup Little & Great League – Dates & rules explained

The Halloween Cup is coming back to Pokemon Go as part of the Halloween celebrations happening in October. However, if you want to participate in this special Battle League tournament, you must know all its details.

One of Pokemon Go’s key features is competitive battles, where players can hone their skills all year round in the Battle League. However – from time to time – a particular challenge comes along, such as the Halloween Cup.

This tournament has two competition levels with different sets of rules and restrictions players must follow. This means that their usual teams must be rebuilt and strategies must be adjusted if they wish to win. So, if you want to take part too, here’s all the information you need.

The Halloween Cup is a Pokemon Go Battle League special challenge that only happens during October. However, this time around, it will be available for two weeks with different competition levels: Little Edition & Great League Edition.

The Halloween Cup: Little Edition began on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, and will run until Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Subsequentially, the Halloween Cup: Great League Edition will begin on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, and will last until Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

After this, the Go Battle League will continue with its regular Great, Ultra, and Master competitions.

Rules & restrictions

While the Little Edition states that only Pokemon at or below 500 CP are eligible to enter, the Great Edition allows Pokemon at or under 1,500 CP.

Additionally – in both scenarios – only Poison, Bug, Ghost, Dark, and Fairy-type Pokemon can participate, as it is a Halloween tournament and the theme must be followed.

While this puts a limit on any trainer’s potential team, they can widen their roster options with catches from Raids, Field Research tasks, and Egg hatches. Plus, we have a list of the best Pokemon to add to your Halloween Cup Little Edition and Great League Edition.

That’s all you need to know about the Halloween Cup Little & Great League. Don’t forget to stay updated with the Go Battle League schedule and the best competitive Pokemon, as well as other events such as the Spotlight Hour and Community Day.