Pokemon

How to beat Cliff in Pokemon Go February 2021: best counters

Published: 9/Feb/2021 5:01 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 5:07

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokemon GO Cliff Guide
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Pokémon Go’s Team Go Rocket Celebration Event is in full swing and trainers have been trying to take on the organization’s leader, Cliff, but he’s no walk in the park. If you’re having a hard time, here’s a quick guide that highlights some of the best counters to use against him.

Pokemon Go is drawing closer to the exciting Pokemon Go: Kanto Tour Event, which kicks off on February 20. But in the meantime, trainers are still busy trying to work their way through the Team Go Rocket Celebration Event.

However, Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff has been a roadblock of sorts.

He commands a difficult and diverse line-up of Pokemon, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. But if you know how to counter them correctly, you’ll beat him in no time. Let’s take a look at what he uses, and what counters them.

Phase 1: Aerodactyl
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff is a tough opponent, but he can be beaten with the right counters.

Phase 1: Aerodactyl

In the first phase, Cliff calls forth his trusty Aerodactyl. It’s a Rock and Flying-type Pokemon, which means it’s vulnerable to Water, Ice, and Lightning. Here’s a list of some of the best counters and their moves. 

  • Electivire – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
  • Mega Blastoise – Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
  • Raikou – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
  • Mamoswine – Powder Snow and Avalanche
  • Kyogre – Waterfall and Surf
  • Rampardos – SmackDown and Rock Slide
Phase 2: Cradily/Gallade/Slowking
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff always starts off using Aerodactyl.

Phase 2: Cradily/Gallade/Slowking

In the second phase, Cliff uses one of three Pokemon; Cradily, Gallade, and Slowking.

Cradily is weak to Bug, Ice, Fighting, and Steel Pokemon. Gallade, on the other hand, is weak to Fairy, Flying, and Ghost Pokemon. Last but not least, Slowking is weak to Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, and Grass Pokemon.

Here are some of the best counters to use against them:

Cradily

  • Breloom – Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere
  • Machamp – Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Mamoswine – Powder Snow and Avalanche
  • Weavile – Ice Shard and Avalanche

Gallade

  • Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball
  • Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
  • Ho-Oh – Hidden Power and Brave Bird
  • Moltres – Wing Attack and Sky Attack
  • Rayquaza – Air Slash and Hurricane

Slowking

  • Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball
  • Electivire – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
  • Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
  • Raikou – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Pokemon GO Cliff Guide
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Slowking is vulnerable to Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, and Grass Pokemon.

Phase 3: Dusknoir/Mamoswine/Tyranitar

In the third phase, Cliff uses either Dusknoir, Mamoswine, or Tyranitar. Dusknoir is weak to Dark and Ghost Pokemon.

Mamoswine is weak to Fighting, Fire, Grass, Steel, and Water Pokemon. And of course, Tyranintar is weak to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water Pokemon.

Here are some of the best counters to use against them:

Dusknoir

  • Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball
  • Darkrai – Snarl and Shadow Ball
  • Gengar – Lick and Shadow Ball
  • Weavile – Snarl and Foul Play

Mamoswine

  • Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Kyogre – Waterfall and Surf
  • Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere
  • Machamp – Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch
  • Mega Blastoise – Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Tyranintar

  • Breloom – Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere
  • Machamp – Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Sirfetch’d – Counter and Close Combat
Pokemon GO Cliff Guide
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Tyranintar is vulnerable against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water Pokemon.

When it’s all said and done, Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff is one of the most formidable opponents in Pokemon Go.

However, if you follow this guide and pick the right counter picks and move sets, he’ll be a breeze.

So, what are you waiting for? If you’re struggling with him, try using some of the Pokemon on this list and see how you go.

Fortnite

SypherPK reveals crazy Fortnite trick that turns players into mini airstrike

Published: 9/Feb/2021 2:37 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 2:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Fortnite Mini Airstrike
Epic Games / Twitter: SypherPK

SypherPK

In a recent video, SypherPK showed Fortnite players how to turn themselves into a mini airstrike using the new Exotic Burst Quad Launcher mixed with some other key ingredients.

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan is the king when it comes to tips and tricks in Fortnite. He’s told players how to do everything from a glitch that lets you float at Coral Castle to mastering Zero Point Crystals.

Now he’s at it again, and this time, he revealed another crazy Fortnite trick. But unlike others that are more about cheeky stealth plays, this one turns players into a mini airstrike.

SypherPK Fortnite Mini Airstrike
Epic Games
SypherPK’s mini airstrike trick revolves around the Burst Quad Launcher.

How to do the mini airstrike trick in Fortnite

First, you’ll need to get your hands on the new Exotic Burst Quad Launcher. It is sold by or dropped by an NPC named Fishsticks. You can find him at either Coral Castle or Craggy Cliffs.  If you decide to buy it from him, it will set you back 600 Gold Bars. However, if you choose to kill him instead, it will be yours for free.

Next, you’ll need to find some Bouncers and Shockwave Grenades. Once you’ve got everything you need, the combination is relatively easy to do. All you need to do is place a Bouncer. Then, stand on the edge and throw a Shockwave Grenade as you walk onto the Bouncer, which will send you flying in the air.

After that, all that’s left to do is whip out the Burst Quad Launcher in mid-air and rain down the fire on unsuspecting enemies. If you’ve done it right, you should be able to kill even the healthiest foes by the time you land. SypherPK pulls it off perfectly in the video below.

The mini airstrike trick is relatively simple, but it’s effective, especially in the hands of a player as skilled as SypherPK.

His opponent had no idea what was coming, and now you can do it to others, too.

Fortnite is all about doing everything you need to give you an edge over your opponent. Naturally, that means the element of surprise is often your best weapon, and nothing is more surprising than this trick.