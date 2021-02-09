How to beat Cliff in Pokemon Go February 2021: best counters

Pokémon Go’s Team Go Rocket Celebration Event is in full swing and trainers have been trying to take on the organization’s leader, Cliff, but he’s no walk in the park. If you’re having a hard time, here’s a quick guide that highlights some of the best counters to use against him.
Pokemon Go is drawing closer to the exciting Pokemon Go: Kanto Tour Event, which kicks off on February 20. But in the meantime, trainers are still busy trying to work their way through the Team Go Rocket Celebration Event.
However, Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff has been a roadblock of sorts.
He commands a difficult and diverse line-up of Pokemon, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. But if you know how to counter them correctly, you’ll beat him in no time. Let’s take a look at what he uses, and what counters them.
Phase 1: Aerodactyl
In the first phase, Cliff calls forth his trusty Aerodactyl. It’s a Rock and Flying-type Pokemon, which means it’s vulnerable to Water, Ice, and Lightning. Here’s a list of some of the best counters and their moves.
- Electivire – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Mega Blastoise – Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Raikou – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Mamoswine – Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Kyogre – Waterfall and Surf
- Rampardos – SmackDown and Rock Slide
Phase 2: Cradily/Gallade/Slowking
In the second phase, Cliff uses one of three Pokemon; Cradily, Gallade, and Slowking.
- Read More: Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day 2021 event
Cradily is weak to Bug, Ice, Fighting, and Steel Pokemon. Gallade, on the other hand, is weak to Fairy, Flying, and Ghost Pokemon. Last but not least, Slowking is weak to Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, and Grass Pokemon.
Here are some of the best counters to use against them:
Cradily
- Breloom – Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere
- Machamp – Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Mamoswine – Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Weavile – Ice Shard and Avalanche
Gallade
- Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball
- Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Ho-Oh – Hidden Power and Brave Bird
- Moltres – Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Rayquaza – Air Slash and Hurricane
Slowking
- Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball
- Electivire – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Raikou – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Phase 3: Dusknoir/Mamoswine/Tyranitar
In the third phase, Cliff uses either Dusknoir, Mamoswine, or Tyranitar. Dusknoir is weak to Dark and Ghost Pokemon.
- Read More: How to beat Latias and Latios in Pokemon Go
Mamoswine is weak to Fighting, Fire, Grass, Steel, and Water Pokemon. And of course, Tyranintar is weak to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water Pokemon.
Here are some of the best counters to use against them:
Dusknoir
- Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball
- Darkrai – Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Gengar – Lick and Shadow Ball
- Weavile – Snarl and Foul Play
Mamoswine
- Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Kyogre – Waterfall and Surf
- Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere
- Machamp – Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch
- Mega Blastoise – Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
Tyranintar
- Breloom – Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere
- Machamp – Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Sirfetch’d – Counter and Close Combat
When it’s all said and done, Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff is one of the most formidable opponents in Pokemon Go.
However, if you follow this guide and pick the right counter picks and move sets, he’ll be a breeze.
- Read More: How to beat Absol in Pokemon Go
So, what are you waiting for? If you’re struggling with him, try using some of the Pokemon on this list and see how you go.