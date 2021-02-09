How to beat Cliff in Pokemon Go February 2021: best counters

Pokémon Go’s Team Go Rocket Celebration Event is in full swing and trainers have been trying to take on the organization’s leader, Cliff, but he’s no walk in the park. If you’re having a hard time, here’s a quick guide that highlights some of the best counters to use against him.

Pokemon Go is drawing closer to the exciting Pokemon Go: Kanto Tour Event, which kicks off on February 20. But in the meantime, trainers are still busy trying to work their way through the Team Go Rocket Celebration Event.

However, Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff has been a roadblock of sorts.

He commands a difficult and diverse line-up of Pokemon, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. But if you know how to counter them correctly, you’ll beat him in no time. Let’s take a look at what he uses, and what counters them.

Phase 1: Aerodactyl

In the first phase, Cliff calls forth his trusty Aerodactyl. It’s a Rock and Flying-type Pokemon, which means it’s vulnerable to Water, Ice, and Lightning. Here’s a list of some of the best counters and their moves.

Electivire – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Mega Blastoise – Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Raikou – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Mamoswine – Powder Snow and Avalanche

Kyogre – Waterfall and Surf

Rampardos – SmackDown and Rock Slide

Phase 2: Cradily/Gallade/Slowking

In the second phase, Cliff uses one of three Pokemon; Cradily, Gallade, and Slowking.

Cradily is weak to Bug, Ice, Fighting, and Steel Pokemon. Gallade, on the other hand, is weak to Fairy, Flying, and Ghost Pokemon. Last but not least, Slowking is weak to Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, and Grass Pokemon.

Here are some of the best counters to use against them:

Cradily

Breloom – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere

Machamp – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mamoswine – Powder Snow and Avalanche

Weavile – Ice Shard and Avalanche

Gallade

Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball

Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Ho-Oh – Hidden Power and Brave Bird

Moltres – Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Rayquaza – Air Slash and Hurricane

Slowking

Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball

Electivire – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Raikou – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Phase 3: Dusknoir/Mamoswine/Tyranitar

In the third phase, Cliff uses either Dusknoir, Mamoswine, or Tyranitar. Dusknoir is weak to Dark and Ghost Pokemon.

Mamoswine is weak to Fighting, Fire, Grass, Steel, and Water Pokemon. And of course, Tyranintar is weak to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water Pokemon.

Here are some of the best counters to use against them:

Dusknoir

Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball

Darkrai – Snarl and Shadow Ball

Gengar – Lick and Shadow Ball

Weavile – Snarl and Foul Play

Mamoswine

Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Kyogre – Waterfall and Surf

Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere

Machamp – Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch

Mega Blastoise – Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Tyranintar

Breloom – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere

Machamp – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Sirfetch’d – Counter and Close Combat

When it’s all said and done, Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff is one of the most formidable opponents in Pokemon Go.

However, if you follow this guide and pick the right counter picks and move sets, he’ll be a breeze.

So, what are you waiting for? If you’re struggling with him, try using some of the Pokemon on this list and see how you go.