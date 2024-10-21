Pokemon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2 event: Gigantamax Gengar debut & Field Research
Pokemon Go has just announced what’s to come in the second installment of the game’s 2024 Halloween event, including the debut of Gigantamax Gengar.
As is tradition, in-game events for Halloween 2024 are themed around Ghost and Dark-type ‘mons, but that doesn’t mean those not belonging to either type will be left out. Special suitably-themed, costumed versions of Vulpix, Pichu, and Froakie will also be up for grabs for the event’s duration alongside numerous event bonuses.
Here’s everything we know about the Halloween 2024 Part 2 event in Pokemon Go, including when it starts, what it features, and more.
Pokemon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2 event dates & times
The Halloween 2024 Part 2 event begins Monday, October 28, at 10 AM and ends November 3 at 8 AM local time.
As such, players will only have one week to complete all the tasks and make good use of the events bonuses.
Pokemon Debuts
More costumed Pokemon will debut during Halloween Part 2, including Froakie and Rowlet.
Shiny variants of both will be obtainable for those lucky enough to find one and can be evolved to their second and third-stage evolutions with 25 and 100 of each ‘mon’s respective candy.
Max Battles – Gigantamax Gengar Debut
Gigantamax Gengar will also make its debut during Halloween Part 2 in six-star Max Battles from October 31 at 10 AM to November 3 at 8 PM local time and will also have a chance of being Shiny.
Event Bonuses
For the duration of Part 2, players will have access to double Candy, increased Shiny encounter rates for several popular Pokemon, and more. Here’s every event bonus:
- 2× Candy for catching Pokemon.
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Zorua in the wild.
- Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokemon with Nice Throws or better.
Shiny encounter rates will be boosted for all of the following:
- Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival costume
- Umbreon
- Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume
- Froakie wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume
- Rowlet wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume
The following Pokemon will have increased odds of being Shiny when hatched from eggs:
- Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume
- Pichu wearing a witch hat
- Froakie wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume
- Rowlet wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume
For October 31 only, all costumed Pokemon will have a chance to give Rare Candy or Rare Candy XL when caught with Nice Throws or better.
Wild Encounters
Wild encounters for the following Pokemon will be increased with no Shiny exclusions:
- Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume
- Shuppet
- Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume
- Woobat
- Zorua
- Froakie wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume
- Inkay
- Phantump
- Pumpkaboo wearing a Spooky Festival costume
- Rowlet wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume
- Pikachu wearing a witch hat
Raid Encounters
One and three-star Raids will be refreshed when Halloween 2024 Part 2 begins on October 28, with the following set to appear:
One-Star Raids
- Pikachu wearing a witch hat
- Froakie wearing a Halloween costume
- Rowlet wearing a Halloween costume
Three-Star Raids
- Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival costume
- Umbreon
- Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume
As with wild encounters, there are no Shiny exclusions here, either.
Free Timed Research
Part 2 won’t receive new Free Timed Research but instead, continue Part 1’s hunt for Spiritomb and its 108 spirits. Players who complete the set tasks between October 22 and November 3 will be rewarded with encounters for Spiritomb and Morpeko,
Field Research Task Encounters
Pokemon encountered from completing event-themed Research tasks will change when Halloween Part 2 begins. The seven different ‘mons available until November 3 will be:
- Pikachu wearing a witch hat
- Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume
- Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume
- Froakie wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume
- Rowlet wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume
- Morpeko
- Spiritomb
Completing certain Field Research tasks will award Trainers Mega Energy for the following Pokemon:
- Gengar
- Houndoom
- Sableye
- Banette
- Absol
There’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2. Check out our guide for Part 1 of the event and don’t forget about all the other exciting events taking place throughout the spooky season.