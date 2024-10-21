Pokemon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2 event: Gigantamax Gengar debut & Field Research

Pokemon Go has just announced what’s to come in the second installment of the game’s 2024 Halloween event, including the debut of Gigantamax Gengar.

As is tradition, in-game events for Halloween 2024 are themed around Ghost and Dark-type ‘mons, but that doesn’t mean those not belonging to either type will be left out. Special suitably-themed, costumed versions of Vulpix, Pichu, and Froakie will also be up for grabs for the event’s duration alongside numerous event bonuses.

Here’s everything we know about the Halloween 2024 Part 2 event in Pokemon Go, including when it starts, what it features, and more.

The Halloween 2024 Part 2 event begins Monday, October 28, at 10 AM and ends November 3 at 8 AM local time.

As such, players will only have one week to complete all the tasks and make good use of the events bonuses.

Pokemon Debuts

More costumed Pokemon will debut during Halloween Part 2, including Froakie and Rowlet.

Shiny variants of both will be obtainable for those lucky enough to find one and can be evolved to their second and third-stage evolutions with 25 and 100 of each ‘mon’s respective candy.

Max Battles – Gigantamax Gengar Debut

Gigantamax Gengar will also make its debut during Halloween Part 2 in six-star Max Battles from October 31 at 10 AM to November 3 at 8 PM local time and will also have a chance of being Shiny.

Event Bonuses

For the duration of Part 2, players will have access to double Candy, increased Shiny encounter rates for several popular Pokemon, and more. Here’s every event bonus:

2× Candy for catching Pokemon.

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Zorua in the wild.

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokemon with Nice Throws or better.

Shiny encounter rates will be boosted for all of the following:

Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Umbreon

Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume

Froakie wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume

Rowlet wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume

The following Pokemon will have increased odds of being Shiny when hatched from eggs:

Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Pichu wearing a witch hat

Froakie wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume

Rowlet wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume

For October 31 only, all costumed Pokemon will have a chance to give Rare Candy or Rare Candy XL when caught with Nice Throws or better.

Wild Encounters

Wild encounters for the following Pokemon will be increased with no Shiny exclusions:

Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Shuppet

Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume

Woobat

Zorua

Froakie wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume

Inkay

Phantump

Pumpkaboo wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Rowlet wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume

Pikachu wearing a witch hat

Raid Encounters

One and three-star Raids will be refreshed when Halloween 2024 Part 2 begins on October 28, with the following set to appear:

One-Star Raids

Pikachu wearing a witch hat

Froakie wearing a Halloween costume

Rowlet wearing a Halloween costume

Three-Star Raids

Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Umbreon

Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume

As with wild encounters, there are no Shiny exclusions here, either.

Free Timed Research

Part 2 won’t receive new Free Timed Research but instead, continue Part 1’s hunt for Spiritomb and its 108 spirits. Players who complete the set tasks between October 22 and November 3 will be rewarded with encounters for Spiritomb and Morpeko,

Field Research Task Encounters

Pokemon encountered from completing event-themed Research tasks will change when Halloween Part 2 begins. The seven different ‘mons available until November 3 will be:

Pikachu wearing a witch hat

Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume

Froakie wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume

Rowlet wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume

Morpeko

Spiritomb

Completing certain Field Research tasks will award Trainers Mega Energy for the following Pokemon:

Gengar

Houndoom

Sableye

Banette

Absol

There’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2. Check out our guide for Part 1 of the event and don’t forget about all the other exciting events taking place throughout the spooky season.