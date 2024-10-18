Pokemon Go’s 2024 Halloween Part 2 teaser seems to hint Mega Mewtwo’s debut

Pokemon Go fans are getting spooky with the 2024 Halloween event. While Part 1 has already confirmed its list of featured species, Part 2 is less clear, and teasers may indicate the return of a favorite Kanto Legendary.

Pokemon Go’s 2024 Halloween Part 1 event kicks off on October 22, 2024, and will last until October 28. While players are excited for the debut of Morpeko, it’s the Halloween Part 2 event that many more can’t wait for.

News of what to expect has been shared on social media, with Niantic teasing the Halloween Part 2 lineup on the official PokemonGoApp X account.

Article continues after ad

Like the Halloween Part 1 teaser, Niantic asks “Who could it be?” sharing an image covered in Pokemon silhouettes. Most are easy to decipher, including Pikachu in a Witch Hat, Vulpix with a neck scarf, Pumpkaboo with a hat, Piplup with a hat, Rowlett with a hat, Froakie with a Hat, and an egg Incubator.

Article continues after ad

However, a few dedicated Pokemon Go fans have said there is more to this teaser than the easily spotted selection. One player has pointed out an image in the background that could easily be mistaken as a headstone.

Article continues after ad

They theorized it might be Wiglett, but it looks very similar to Paldea’s Orthworm.

However, a distorted image that has Pokemon Go fans particularly interested is nestled in the top right-hand corner of the teaser. In a cluster of fairly sharp-edged tree branches, one player has spotted a rounded outline that seems out of place.

“Is that Mewtwo top right?” they asked, including a close-up of the strange shapes.

A few trainers have dismissed this, with one saying, “Nah mate that’s just the tree branch, yo.” Others aren’t as quick to dismiss the strange shape and have jumped in to speculate that it could be a teaser for Mega Mewtwo.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y are both still missing from Pokemon Go. They are some of the last Mega Evolutions yet to be added, and many believe they might be held until the very end, sending Mega Evolution debuts off with the Kanto favorite.

However, players in the comments of the teaser have shared optimistic speculations, and have stated, “Its mega mewtwo… You can see his tail.”

When looking at the teaser image, the shadow in the trees doesn’t look at all like the rest of the branches surrounding it. However, nothing will be certain until Niantic chooses to announce the official line-up for Pokemon Go’s Halloween Part 2 event.