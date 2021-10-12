The second evolution in the Slowpoke line is finally in Pokemon Go in its Poison/Psychic-type Galar region form. Here’s how to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking in Pokemon Go.

With the debut of the Halloween Mischief event on October 15, the hit mobile title is celebrating the spooky season. Not only does part one, Creepy Companions, bring new Research and a scary-themed Egg pool, but it also throws a new ‘mon into the mix.

Galarian Slowking, the evolution of Gen VIII’s Slowpoke, is here. But it’s not as simple as just evolving it, though – there’s some steps you need to do first.

How to evolve Galarian Slowking in Pokemon Go

Following the introduction of the Halloween Mischief event on October 15, to evolve Galarian Slowking from Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Go, you need to do three things:

Set Galarian Slowpoke as your Buddy

Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon while it’s your Buddy

Earn 50 Galarian Slowpoke Candy so you can evolve it

Once you’ve done those, you’ll get the option to evolve when you click on the Gen VIII ‘mon.

How to get Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Go

To bag yourself a Galarian Slowpoke so you can evolve it into Galarian Slowking, you need to beat and catch one from a 1-star raid during part one of the Halloween Mischief event, Creepy Companions. It runs from October 15 at 10 AM local time to October 22 at 10 AM local time.

At this time of writing, no other methods are known.

Now you know how to get Galarian Slowking, check out the rest of our guides to become the ultimate Trainer in Pokemon Go:

