Pokemon Go November 2021 Community Day rumors: Who will headline?

The next Pokemon Go Community Day is expected to take place in November 2021, and Trainers have already got some big theories about who the headliner could be.

Community Days are the biggest event of each month in Pokemon Go, with the spotlight shining on one specific Pokemon for a day full of themed Special Research tasks, bonuses like double XP or Stardust, and exclusive moves to unlock.

Unlike the weekly Spotlight Hours which only last for 60 minutes, Community Days typically give players six hours to make the most of everything there is to enjoy. Even better, they take place on weekends, so most Trainers can get involved.

Niantic hasn’t confirmed who will be appearing in the November 2021 Community Day yet, but there are already plenty of rumors and theories about who it could be! Here’s everything we know so far…

Pokemon Go November Community Day headliner rumors

The biggest theory for the November Community Day is that the headliner will be one of the Kalos region starters: Chespin, Fennekin, or Froakie. Chespin seems most likely, as we haven’t had a Grass-type headliner since Snivy in April.

Niantic has a history of alternating between starter and non-starter Pokemon in Community Days, a trend they revisited this year with the Unova trio. With Oshawott rounding them out September, the Kalos region starters are expected to follow in the near future.

This isn’t guaranteed, though, and there are a few other predictions floating about. Many Trainers are expecting Deino to get a Community Day at some point soon, especially as it’s now been five months since the last PvP favorite, Gible, was a headliner.

Another prediction following that same line of thought is Axew. It’s one of the rarest Pokemon in the game right now, with many Trainers struggling to get enough Candy to evolve it into the PvE champion Haxorus, so a Community Day would help fix this.

When is the next Community Day in Pokemon Go?

Niantic hasn’t announced the date for the next Community Day yet, but based on previous events, we’d expect it to happen around the middle of November. Our best guess right now is November 13, 2021.

We’ll update this page as soon as an official date gets confirmed by Niantic, though, so make sure you check back soon!

How to prepare for the November Community Day

If you’re going to take part in a Community Day, there are a few things you can do to prepare and get the most out of the event:

Purchase two Incense to use throughout the day as they will last longer than usual.

to use throughout the day as they will last longer than usual. Save any Lure Modules you have as they will last for three hours during the event.

you have as they will last for three hours during the event. Stock up on lots of Poke Balls so you can catch plenty of the headline Pokemon.

so you can catch plenty of the headline Pokemon. Clear out your Pokemon Storage in advance for all the catching you’ll be doing.

in advance for all the catching you’ll be doing. Purchase a ticket from the Shop to unlock the Community Day’s Special Research.

All Community Day Pokemon in 2021 so far

Month Pokemon January 2021 Machop February 2021 Roselia March 2021 Fletchling April 2021 Snivy May 2021 Swablu June 2021 Gible July 2021 Tepig August 2021 Eevee September 2021 Oshawott October 2021 Duskull

That’s everything you need to know about November’s Community Day. Visit our Pokemon Go home page and follow @TrainerINTEL for the latest news and all the guides you need.