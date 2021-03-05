Fastest way to get Best Buddy status in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

The Buddy system in Pokemon Go lets you take your favorite Pokemon out, play with them and earn various bonuses.

There are different levels of friendship you can share with your chosen Buddy, ranging from Good Buddy to Best Buddy, and the bonus rewards given out are based on this level.

Advertisement

But what are the different Buddy levels, and more importantly, what’s the fastest way to make a Pokemon your Best Buddy in Pokemon Go? Here’s what you need to know to quickly get a Best Buddy.

How to make a Pokemon your Best Buddy

This handy infographic from g47onik provides a surefire way to make a Pokemon your Best Buddy, getting them excited without having to use a Poffin.

Advertisement

Here’s what you have to do:

Feed your Buddy 3 berries. Play with your Buddy. Take a snapshot of your Buddy. Finish 3 battles with Buddy in your party (PvP, Gym Battle, Training).

Once you’ve done this, you have to repeat the following process three times:

Advertisement

Take a 2km walk or wait 30 minutes. Feed your Buddy one berry. Play with your Buddy. Take a snapshot of your Buddy. Finish one battle with Buddy in your party (PvP, Gym Battle, Training).

According to g47onik, after completing 1-4 steps, your Buddy in Pokemon Go will be Excited, allowing you to then complete a second batch of hearts in one day.

Read More: Niantic gives Kanto Tour bonus event away free

Completing this process each day for 12-13 days will allow you to reach Best Buddy status, providing you also spin new Pokestops.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Buddy level rewards

As mentioned before, you earn extra rewards based on your level of friendship with your Buddy.

This infographic from Pokemon Go Hub shows everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Here are the levels and rewards:

Good Buddy: Earned after earning one Heart, there are no rewards earned from a Good Buddy.

Earned after earning one Heart, there are no rewards earned from a Good Buddy. Great Buddy: Reached after collecting 70 hearts, a Great Buddy will find presents for you.

Reached after collecting 70 hearts, a Great Buddy will find presents for you. Ultra Buddy: Reached after collecting 150 hearts, an Ultra Buddy will bring you Souvenirs.

Reached after collecting 150 hearts, an Ultra Buddy will bring you Souvenirs. Best Buddy: Reached after collecting 300 hearts, your Best Buddy will get a CP boost in combat.

So, it’s definitely worth working with your Buddy for a few days to reach Best Buddy status, because the rewards could come in incredibly handy.

Even better, do this with some of your strongest Pokemon and they’ll become an even more valuable asset in battles and, more importantly, raids. Using the quick system above, you could be in for some seriously handy rewards.