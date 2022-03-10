Pokemon Go event schedule (March 2022): All current and upcoming events

Wondering what events are taking place in Pokemon Go in March 2022? We’ve got a full list of key dates to add to your calendar, from Community Days to Spotlight Hours and one-off special events.

Six years on from its launch, Pokemon Go still has a very loyal community of players around the world who log in every day to catch ’em all and battle with friends. A big reason for that is the regular events that Niantic hosts in the game.

As well as the monthly Community Days and weekly Spotlight Hours that focus on a specific Pokemon, there are always themed events happening that celebrate everything from Valentine’s Day to new mainline Pokemon games being released.

Below, you’ll find information on every major event happening in March 2022 in Pokemon Go, as well as details on the Spotlight Hours, Community Days, and Research Breakthroughs you can enjoy.

Welcome to Alola event (March 1 – March 9)

Pokemon Go’s Season of Alola kicks off with the Welcome to Alola event, which marks the debut of several Alola region species: Litten, Pikipek, Popplio, Rowlet, Yungoos, Rockruff, and their evolutions.

Players will also be able to take on Tapu Koko in 5-Star Raids, and there will be a special Welcome to Alola Collection Challenge to complete alongside event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

You can see more details about the Season of Alola here.

Sandshrew Community Day (March 13)

This month’s Community Day event in Pokemon Go stars Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew! Both regional variants will appear more frequently in the wild, and a Special Research quest will appear in the Shop.

During the event, evolve Sandshrew to get Sandslash that knows the charged attack Night Slash, and evolve Alolan Sandshrew to get Alolan Sandslash that knows the fast attack Shadow Claw.

You can find out more details with our complete Community Day guide.

Festival of Colors event (March 15 – March 20)

The annual Festival of Colors event is returning once again. It coincides with the popular Hindu festival, Holi, which celebrates good triumphing over evil and features plenty of colors.

Players can expect a “fluttering of festive hues” and Pokemon spawns that are themed around the festival. More information will be revealed soon.

Lush Jungle event (March 22 – March 29)

To continue the Alola region celebrations, a Lush Jungle event will bring a close to March in Pokemon Go. Expect jungle-themed Pokemon spawns and a currently-unknown Raid Boss to battle.

The official description for the event reads, “Get ready to brave the jungle during this Alola-inspired adventure”. More information will be revealed soon.

Pokemon Go March Spotlight Hours

There are five Spotlight Hours to look forward to in Pokemon Go this month, which we’ve listed below alongside their bonuses:

March 1 – Cubone with Double Transfer Candy bonus

– Cubone with Double Transfer Candy bonus March 8 – Exeggcute with Double Evolution XP bonus

– Exeggcute with Double Evolution XP bonus March 15 – Growlithe with Double Catch Stardust bonus

– Growlithe with Double Catch Stardust bonus March 22 – Sudowoodo with Double Catch XP bonus

– Sudowoodo with Double Catch XP bonus March 29 – Paras with Double Catch Candy bonus

Spotlight Hours take place every Tuesday from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. Prepare for them by stocking up on Poke Balls and clearing out your Pokemon storage.

You can find out more details with our complete Spotlight Hour guide.

Pokemon Go March Raid Hours

There are five Raid Hours to look forward to in Pokemon Go this month, which we’ve listed below:

March 2 – Tapu Koko

– Tapu Koko March 9 – Tapu Koko

– Tapu Koko March 16 – Therian Forme Tornadus

– Therian Forme Tornadus March 23 – TBA

– TBA March 30 – TBA

Raid Hours take place every Wednesday from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During this hour, the featured Pokemon will appear more frequently in 5-Star Raid Battles.

You can find out more about Raid Battles with our Raid Boss schedule.

Pokemon Go March Research Breakthrough

The Research Breakthrough reward for March is none other than the Ice-type Alolan Vulpix!

To earn a Research Breakthrough, you’ll need to complete seven Field Research tasks during March. If you’re lucky, you might be able to encounter a Shiny Alolan Vulpix.

You can see a complete list of this month’s Field Research tasks right here.

That’s everything you need to know about March’s events calendar for Pokemon Go!

For more tips and tricks, make sure to check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

