Pokemon Go Yamask & Galarian Yamask Research Day: Wild encounters, avatar items & more

Niantic recently announced that the upcoming Pokemon Go Research Day will feature both Yamask and Galarian Yamask, so players can finally get Cofagrigus and Runerigus.

Pokemon Go’s calendar for October is filled with plenty of spooky Pokemon and events to Celebrate Halloween, such as the Gastly, Duskull, and Litwick Spotlight Hour and the Halloween 2024: Part I.

So, to maintain the theme, this month’s Research Day will be focused on Ghost-type Pokemon Yamask and its Galarian variation.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day, including details of the many wild encounters and the new avatar items.

The Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time.

Featured Pokemon & wild encounters

During the event, players can spin Photo Discs at PokeStops or Gyms to unlock event-themed Field Research tasks. Upon completion, they’ll be rewarded with encounters with either Yamask or Galarian Yamask, both with increased chances of being Shiny.

Additionally, players will be able to find other Pokemon in the wild more frequently. Plus, as if that were not enough, all of them have the chance of being Shiny, too.

Cubone

Zigzagoon

Galarian Zigzagoon

Duskull

Shieldon

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Paid Time Research

The Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day will also include an event-exclusive Paid Timed Research.

It will have a cost of US$ 2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) and will challenge you to complete several Field Research Tasks for more opportunities to encounter the featured Pokemon.

All of the Pokemon from the Paid Timed Research will have the same chances of appearing as Shiny as those that can be encountered through the Field Research.

Keep in mind that the Paid Timed Research expires, so you’ll need to complete it and claim any rewards before the event ends on October 19, 2024, at 5:00 PM local time.

Avatar Items

As part of the Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day, plenty of avatar items will be available in the in-game shop starting October 14, 2024.

NIANTIC

New items

Lucario Mask

Returning items

Solgaleo Mask

Yamask Mask

Festival Mask (Pikachu)

Festival Mask (Eevee)

Pikachu Mask

Sableye Mask

Banette Mask

Is the Pokemon Go Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day worth it?

Any free Pokemon Go event is worth a trainer’s time, as they can get cool and useful rewards or boosts.

In this particular case, spinning Photo Discs during the Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day will unlock Field Research tasks that will ensure you’ll encounter either of them, which are considered elusive and not so easy to find creatures.

More so, their evolutions – Cofagrigus and Runerigus – can only be obtained in Pokemon Go through the evolution process, so one must gather 50 Candy to evolve each of them. That means the Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day is the perfect opportunity to farm all those candies and get one step closer to completing your Pokedex.

As for the Paid Timed Research, it only offers players more encounters with the featured Pokemon, which you can already get for free, so there’s no need to spend that extra money.

That’s all you need to know about the Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day in Pokemon Go. For more on the game, check out our guides for the monthly Community Day and the current Raid Boss schedule.