Morpeko confirmed in awkward Pokemon Go 2024 Halloween Part 1 event teaser

With October now underway, Niantic has given the first look at the Pokemon Go 2024 Halloween Part 1 event. However, the teaser image for this holiday celebration didn’t leave much to the imagination.

Every year, speculation on Halloween spotlights dominates the Pokemon Go fandom through the early part of October. Many players have continued to cheer for the long-awaited debut of Mimikyu, while others are hoping to see the return of popular Ghost-types to finish stalled Special Research tasks.

This year, Pokemon Go has slipped its Halloween Part 1 teaser in among information for the upcoming Go Wild Area event set for November, and the image leaves little to the imagination about the spooky lineup for 2024.

In a social media post by PokemonGoApp on X, Niantic has asked, “What could be creeping and crawling its way to #PokemonGO during the Halloween Part I event?” This question is followed by an image of a cartoonish house set in an autumnal forest.

However, the “creeping and crawling” silhouettes mentioned in the post aren’t hard to puzzle out.

The Pokemon depicted in the shadowed outlines are Zubat, Gastly, Sableye, Murkrow, Witch Hat Pikachu, Greavard, and Morpeko. Of these shadowy lurkers, Morpeko is the most anticipated following its teasing in Max Out trailers and updates.

The speculation around the season’s spooky debut is usually something that builds right up to the wire with the Pokemon Go Halloween events. Because of this, the obvious, awkward reveal so early in the month has received mixed reception from fans in the comments.

After sifting through the players heartbroken over another year without Mimikyu, one player has stated, “$10 says Niantic fumbles the event, somehow” while another has added, “Was hoping with all the galar content we might see Galarian Corsola, maybe next year”.

Despite Morpeko’s debut, players seem more invested in Greavard’s inclusion and the possible announcement of its Shiny form debuting in the mobile app. While nothing has been confirmed about the details of the 2024 Halloween event, players have stated “could we finally be getting greavard’s shiny?”

This teaser hasn’t left any doubt about who will be included in the Pokemon Go 2024 Halloween Update Part 1, but there is still a Part 2 of the event that remains unannounced. It is possible that highly-anticipated debuts like Mimikyu or Sinistea still have a chance to be a part of the festivities. More information should be offered about the event in the coming weeks.