Pokemon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 event: Morpeko & Dynamax Gastly debut

Pokemon Go has just announced part one of the 2024 Halloween event, bringing Morpeko and Dynamax Gastly into the game for the first time.

In October of each year, Niantic launches a series of events inside Pokemon Go that focuses on the Halloween theme. These events tend to focus on dark and ghost-type creatures and have some sort of spooky aspect to the included Research quests.

Halloween 2024 is finally here, and Pokemon Go is set to focus on the debut of the Galar rodent creature, Morpeko.

Here’s everything we know about the Halloween 2024 Part 1 event in Pokemon Go, including when it starts, what it features, and more.

The Halloween 2024 Part 1 event will begin on Tuesday, October 22, at 10 am and will end on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 10 am local time.

Pokemon Go New items featuring Morpeko will be added to the Avatar shop.

Morpeko featured attacks

Morpeko will debut during the event, and the moody rodent will have two featured attacks, one while it’s in Full Belly Mode, and another while it’s angry.

Morpeko will know the Electric-type Charged Attack Aura Wheel while it is in Full Belly Mode. It has 100 power and increases the user’s Attack by one stage

Morpeko will know the Dark-type Charged Attack Aura Wheel while it is in Hangry Mode. It also has 100 power and increases the user’s Attack by one stage.

Max Battles

During the event, PoGo will change up the Max Battle encounters as well as it introduces Dynamax Gastly. Gastly and Falinks will be available in their shiny forms during the Halloween event.

One-Star Max Battles

Gastly

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Three-Star Max Battles

Falinks

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Halloween 2024 Part 1 Event Bonuses & new Avatar items

During the spooky event, Pokemon Go players will get access to the following bonuses:

2x Candy for catching Pokemon

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL candy after successful catches with Nice Throws

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Umbreon in raids and Shiny Zorua in the wild

New avatar items will be available in the shop as well, focusing on Halloween, Woobat, and Morpeko.

Halloween Finery

Woobat Top Hat

Morpeko Onesie (Full Belly Mode)

Morpeko Onesie (Hangry Mode)

Halloween 2024 Part 1 Wild Encounters

Just over a dozen Pokemon will be spawning in the wild and nearly all of them are available in their Shiny forms. Only Gen 9’s spooky dog Greavard doesn’t have a Shiny variant.

Zubat

Spinarak

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Drifloon

Purrloin

Female Frillish

Zorua

Litwick

Greavard

Sableye

Absol

Halloween 2024 Part 1 Raid Encounters

Both one and three-star raids will see a change during the Halloween event, and every one of the Pokemon included have a chance to spawn in their Shiny forms.

One-Star Raids

Sneasel

Sableye

Yamask

Galarian Yamask

Three-Star Raids

Hisuian Typhlosian

Umbreon

Bombirdier

Free Timed Research

A new Timed Research quest will take place during the Halloween event, and it will focus on Spiritomb and its 108 spirits. Those who complete it will receive encounters with themed Pokemon like Spiritomb and Morpeko.

Trainers will need to open the game before the end of the event to receive the research but have until November 3 at 8 pm local time to complete it.

Paid Timed Research

During the Halloween 2024 Part 1 event, there will be two paid Timed Research quests. Trainers will need to buy tickets in the in-game shop before November 2, at 8 pm local time.

Tasks for both tickets must be completed and rewards claimed before November 3, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

For $5 USD, the rewards include the following:

3x Catch Candy

A new Morpeko avatar item

Encounters with Pikachu, Froakie, and Rowlet wearing a hat as well as Spiritomb and Morpeko

For $2 USD, the rewards include the following Pokemon encounters. All of them are available as Shiny forms.

Pikachu wearing a witch hat

Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume

Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume

Froakie wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume

Pumpkaboo wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Rowlet wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume

Pokemon Go Eight Pokemon will be available after buying the Timed Research ticket.

Field Research Task Encounters

Event-themed Field Research will be available during the Halloween 2024 event and will give trainers a chance to encounter various Pokemon.

Sableye

Scraggy

Golett

Sandygast

Morpeko

Nymble

Greavard

Spiritomb

Other Field Research tasks will give trainers Mega Energy for the following Pokemon:

Gengar

Houndoom

Sableye

Banette

Absol

There’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Halloween 2024 Part 1 event. Don’t forget to stay up to date with all the ongoing events like the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour, Community Day, and the current Raid Boss schedule.