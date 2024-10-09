Pokemon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 event: Morpeko & Dynamax Gastly debut

Pokemon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 event: Morpeko & Dynamax Gastly debutPokemon Go
Pokemon Go has just announced part one of the 2024 Halloween event, bringing Morpeko and Dynamax Gastly into the game for the first time.
In October of each year, Niantic launches a series of events inside Pokemon Go that focuses on the Halloween theme. These events tend to focus on dark and ghost-type creatures and have some sort of spooky aspect to the included Research quests.
Halloween 2024 is finally here, and Pokemon Go is set to focus on the debut of the Galar rodent creature, Morpeko.
Here’s everything we know about the Halloween 2024 Part 1 event in Pokemon Go, including when it starts, what it features, and more.
Pokemon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 event dates & times
The Halloween 2024 Part 1 event will begin on Tuesday, October 22, at 10 am and will end on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 10 am local time.
Morpeko featured attacks
Morpeko will debut during the event, and the moody rodent will have two featured attacks, one while it’s in Full Belly Mode, and another while it’s angry.
Morpeko will know the Electric-type Charged Attack Aura Wheel while it is in Full Belly Mode. It has 100 power and increases the user’s Attack by one stage
Morpeko will know the Dark-type Charged Attack Aura Wheel while it is in Hangry Mode. It also has 100 power and increases the user’s Attack by one stage.
Max Battles
During the event, PoGo will change up the Max Battle encounters as well as it introduces Dynamax Gastly. Gastly and Falinks will be available in their shiny forms during the Halloween event.
One-Star Max Battles
- Gastly
- Grookey
- Scorbunny
- Sobble
Three-Star Max Battles
- Falinks
Halloween 2024 Part 1 Event Bonuses & new Avatar items
During the spooky event, Pokemon Go players will get access to the following bonuses:
- 2x Candy for catching Pokemon
- Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL candy after successful catches with Nice Throws
- Increased chance to encounter Shiny Umbreon in raids and Shiny Zorua in the wild
New avatar items will be available in the shop as well, focusing on Halloween, Woobat, and Morpeko.
- Halloween Finery
- Woobat Top Hat
- Morpeko Onesie (Full Belly Mode)
- Morpeko Onesie (Hangry Mode)
Halloween 2024 Part 1 Wild Encounters
Just over a dozen Pokemon will be spawning in the wild and nearly all of them are available in their Shiny forms. Only Gen 9’s spooky dog Greavard doesn’t have a Shiny variant.
- Zubat
- Spinarak
- Murkrow
- Misdreavus
- Shuppet
- Drifloon
- Purrloin
- Female Frillish
- Zorua
- Litwick
- Greavard
- Sableye
- Absol
Halloween 2024 Part 1 Raid Encounters
Both one and three-star raids will see a change during the Halloween event, and every one of the Pokemon included have a chance to spawn in their Shiny forms.
One-Star Raids
- Sneasel
- Sableye
- Yamask
- Galarian Yamask
Three-Star Raids
- Hisuian Typhlosian
- Umbreon
- Bombirdier
Free Timed Research
A new Timed Research quest will take place during the Halloween event, and it will focus on Spiritomb and its 108 spirits. Those who complete it will receive encounters with themed Pokemon like Spiritomb and Morpeko.
Trainers will need to open the game before the end of the event to receive the research but have until November 3 at 8 pm local time to complete it.
Paid Timed Research
During the Halloween 2024 Part 1 event, there will be two paid Timed Research quests. Trainers will need to buy tickets in the in-game shop before November 2, at 8 pm local time.
Tasks for both tickets must be completed and rewards claimed before November 3, 2024, at 8 pm local time.
For $5 USD, the rewards include the following:
- 3x Catch Candy
- A new Morpeko avatar item
- Encounters with Pikachu, Froakie, and Rowlet wearing a hat as well as Spiritomb and Morpeko
For $2 USD, the rewards include the following Pokemon encounters. All of them are available as Shiny forms.
- Pikachu wearing a witch hat
- Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume
- Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival costume
- Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume
- Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume
- Froakie wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume
- Pumpkaboo wearing a Spooky Festival costume
- Rowlet wearing a Pokemon Halloween costume
Field Research Task Encounters
Event-themed Field Research will be available during the Halloween 2024 event and will give trainers a chance to encounter various Pokemon.
- Sableye
- Scraggy
- Golett
- Sandygast
- Morpeko
- Nymble
- Greavard
- Spiritomb
Other Field Research tasks will give trainers Mega Energy for the following Pokemon:
- Gengar
- Houndoom
- Sableye
- Banette
- Absol
There’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Halloween 2024 Part 1 event. Don’t forget to stay up to date with all the ongoing events like the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour, Community Day, and the current Raid Boss schedule.