How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon Go (April 2021) – weakness & counters - Dexerto

Notorious Team Rocket leader Giovanni has made his epic return to Pokemon Go. Here is the infamous villain’s Pokemon lineup for April 2021, and the counters that Trainers can use to beat him.

Team Rocket is back at it again, and in March Giovanni made his epic return to Pokemon Go as part of its Seasons of Legends. The antagonists’ three-month campaign features him battling with the Kanto Legendary bird trio.

The iconic character has Shadow Zapdos in his clutches in April 2021. Below we will break down his Pokemon roster, their weaknesses, and the best counters that will have you defeating the villain in no time at all.

Pokemon Go Giovanni April 2021 Pokemon lineup Introduced in 2019, Team Rocket’s Giovanni routinely make his return to Go with a different lineup each month. The character’s powerful Shadow ‘mon rotate out each time he reappears. For April 2021, players will face off against Electric/ Flying-type Legendary, Zapdos. The Kanto bird packs a punch with its Shadow attack bonus. Read More: How to beat Cliff in Pokemon Go

The villainous boss also brings back powerful Diamond & Pearl Dragon, Garchomp, as well as Persian, Nidoking, and Kangaskhan. Below we will list his current lineup’s weaknesses. Pokemon Go Giovanni April 2021 Pokemon weaknesses At the start of every battle, Giovanni will always throw out his signature ‘mon, Persian. The Normal-type can be brought down with Fighting-type characters. The second Pokemon he chooses is from a pool of three, and is at random. Thankfully, Kangaskhan is also a Normal-type, and Nidoking and Garchomp can both be defeated with Ice-type moves. Plus, you can always rematch Giovanni if you lose and adjust accordingly. Lastly, Zapdos is extremely weak if you hit it with Rock-type attacks.

1st Pokemon – Persian Weakness: Fighting 2nd Pokemon (Possible) – Nidoking Weakness: Ground, Ice, Psychic, Water 2nd Pokemon (Possible) – Kangaskhan Weakness: Fighting 2nd Pokemon (Possible) – Garchomp Weakness: Ice, Dragon, Fairy 3rd Pokemon – Zapdos Weakness: Rock, Ice

Pokemon Go Giovanni April 2021 Pokemon counters

For Persian, we recommend Trainers use Gen IV’s Lucario. Aura Sphere is quicker than most Rock-type Charge Attacks. The Sinnoh ‘mon can also be carried over to Kangaskhan should Giovanni bring it out. A good alternative counter is Machamp using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Should the Rocket Boss throw out Nidoking, Mewtwo will put it down instantly using its quick Confusion and Psystrike combo. Those unlucky to get Garchomp can fend it off with Ice-type ‘mon Mamoswine. Finally, Rampardos or Rhyperior will bring down Zapdos in no time.

1st Pokemon – Persian Counter: Lucario Fast Move: Counter

Charge Move: Aura Sphere 2nd Pokemon (Possible) – Nidoking Counter: Mewtwo Fast Move: Confusion

Charge Move: Psystrike 2nd Pokemon (Possible) – Kangaskhan Counter: Lucario Fast Move: Counter

Charge Move: Aura Sphere 2nd Pokemon (Possible) – Garchomp Counter: Mamoswine Fast Move: Powder Snow

Charge Move: Avalanche 3rd Pokemon – Zapdos Counter: Rampardos Fast Move: Smack Down

Charge Move: Rock Slide

Compared to Rocket Grunts and Leaders, Giovanni packs a punch. His lineup of Shadow ‘mon will deplete your health quickly if you don’t have the right counters. Don’t panic though, as we said above you can rematch the boss immediately, and make changes to your roster.

As long as Trainers use the right ‘mon to exploit his character types, you will defeat him. If you don’t see any Pokemon that you own on the list above then simply look at the Weakness chart and match accordingly. The iconic villain will be returning in May with Shadow Moltres, so consider this a warmup for the fiery finale.