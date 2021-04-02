 How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon Go (April 2021) – weakness & counters - Dexerto
Pokemon

How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon Go (April 2021) – weakness & counters

Published: 2/Apr/2021 22:06

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Team Rocket Giovanni next to Shadow Moltres, Shadow Articuno, Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Notorious Team Rocket leader Giovanni has made his epic return to Pokemon Go. Here is the infamous villain’s Pokemon lineup for April 2021, and the counters that Trainers can use to beat him.

Team Rocket is back at it again, and in March Giovanni made his epic return to Pokemon Go as part of its Seasons of Legends. The antagonists’ three-month campaign features him battling with the Kanto Legendary bird trio.

The iconic character has Shadow Zapdos in his clutches in April 2021. Below we will break down his Pokemon roster, their weaknesses, and the best counters that will have you defeating the villain in no time at all.

Team Rocket Boss Giovanni Pokemon Go
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
The infamous Pokemon villain returns to Go for April 2021.

Pokemon Go Giovanni April 2021 Pokemon lineup

Introduced in 2019, Team Rocket’s Giovanni routinely make his return to Go with a different lineup each month. The character’s powerful Shadow ‘mon rotate out each time he reappears.

For April 2021, players will face off against Electric/ Flying-type Legendary, Zapdos. The Kanto bird packs a punch with its Shadow attack bonus.

The villainous boss also brings back powerful Diamond & Pearl Dragon, Garchomp, as well as Persian, Nidoking, and Kangaskhan. Below we will list his current lineup’s weaknesses.

Pokemon Go Giovanni April 2021 Pokemon weaknesses

At the start of every battle, Giovanni will always throw out his signature ‘mon, Persian. The Normal-type can be brought down with Fighting-type characters. The second Pokemon he chooses is from a pool of three, and is at random.

Thankfully, Kangaskhan is also a Normal-type, and Nidoking and Garchomp can both be defeated with Ice-type moves. Plus, you can always rematch Giovanni if you lose and adjust accordingly. Lastly, Zapdos is extremely weak if you hit it with Rock-type attacks.

1st Pokemon – Persian Shadow Persian Pokemon Go Dex Weakness: Fighting
2nd Pokemon (Possible) – Nidoking Shadow Nidoking Pokemon Go Dex Weakness: Ground, Ice, Psychic, Water
2nd Pokemon (Possible) – Kangaskhan Shadow Kangaskhan Pokemon Go Dex Weakness: Fighting
2nd Pokemon (Possible) – Garchomp Shadow Garchomp Pokemon Go Dex Weakness: Ice, Dragon, Fairy
3rd Pokemon – Zapdos Shadow Zapdos Pokemon Go Dex Weakness: Rock, Ice

Pokemon Go Giovanni April 2021 Pokemon counters

For Persian, we recommend Trainers use Gen IV’s Lucario. Aura Sphere is quicker than most Rock-type Charge Attacks. The Sinnoh ‘mon can also be carried over to Kangaskhan should Giovanni bring it out. A good alternative counter is Machamp using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Should the Rocket Boss throw out Nidoking, Mewtwo will put it down instantly using its quick Confusion and Psystrike combo.  Those unlucky to get Garchomp can fend it off with Ice-type ‘mon Mamoswine. Finally, Rampardos or Rhyperior will bring down Zapdos in no time.

1st Pokemon – Persian Shadow Persian Pokemon Go Dex Counter: Lucario

Fast Move: Counter
Charge Move: Aura Sphere
2nd Pokemon (Possible) – Nidoking Shadow Nidoking Pokemon Go Dex Counter: Mewtwo

Fast Move: Confusion
Charge Move: Psystrike
2nd Pokemon (Possible) – Kangaskhan Shadow Kangaskhan Pokemon Go Dex Counter: Lucario

Fast Move: Counter
Charge Move: Aura Sphere
2nd Pokemon (Possible) – Garchomp Shadow Garchomp Pokemon Go Dex Counter: Mamoswine

Fast Move: Powder Snow
Charge Move: Avalanche
3rd Pokemon – Zapdos Shadow Zapdos Pokemon Go Dex Counter: Rampardos

Fast Move: Smack Down
Charge Move: Rock Slide

Compared to Rocket Grunts and Leaders, Giovanni packs a punch. His lineup of Shadow ‘mon will deplete your health quickly if you don’t have the right counters. Don’t panic though, as we said above you can rematch the boss immediately, and make changes to your roster.

As long as Trainers use the right ‘mon to exploit his character types, you will defeat him. If you don’t see any Pokemon that you own on the list above then simply look at the Weakness chart and match accordingly. The iconic villain will be returning in May with Shadow Moltres, so consider this a warmup for the fiery finale.

