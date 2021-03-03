How to beat Sierra in Pokemon Go March 2021: Best counters - Dexerto

If you’re struggling to defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra in Pokemon Go, we’ve got the best counters to take into battle and lead you to victory.

In Pokemon Go, trainers can collect Mysterious Components by defeating Team Go Rocket Grunts at invaded Pokestops. Once you have six of them, you’ll be able to form a Rocket Radar which leads you straight to the Team Go Rocket Leaders.

Advertisement

Unlike the Grunts, who can be taken down fairly easily, trainers will have a difficult fight ahead of them when it comes to Team Go Rocket’s Leaders. There are three in total: Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra, and all of them have unique Pokemon to battle with.

Right now, we’re focusing on Sierra. Her lineup in Pokemon Go changes every now and then, but these are the creatures she’ll send out in March 2021, as well as the best counters that trainers should have on their team to succeed.

Advertisement

We’ve featured a mix of stronger Legendaries and more common alternatives, so there should be something here to meet every trainer’s needs, and all of them are solid choices.

Sierra Phase 1: Carvanha

In the first phase of this battle, Sierra will always send out Shadow Carvanha. It’s a dual Water/Dark-type Pokemon, meaning it’s weak to Grass, Bug, Fighting, Electric, and Fairy-type moves.

Advertisement

Carvanha counters

Raikou – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Breloom – Counter and Seed Bomb

Sirfetch’d – Counter and Leaf Blade

Machamp – Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch

Electivire – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Togekiss – Charm and Ancient Power

Sierra Phase 2: Mismagius/Hippowdon/Porygon-Z

In the second phase of this battle, things get a little more tricky to prepare for, as Sierra will send out one of the following three Pokemon at random: Mismagius, Hippowdon, or Porygon-Z.

Mismagius is a Ghost-type, so it’s weak against Dark and Ghost-types. Hippowdon is a Ground-type, so it’s weak against Grass, Ice, and Water-types. Porygon-Z is a Normal-type, so it’s weak against Fighting-types only.

Advertisement

Mismagius counters

Tyranitar – Bite and Crunch

Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Weavile – Snarl and Foul Play

Krookodile – Snarl and Crunch

Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball

Muk – Dark Pulse and Sludge Wave

Hippowdon counters

Kyogre – Waterfall and Surf

Kingler – Bubble and Crabhammer

Roserade – Razor Leaf and Solar Beam

Mamoswine – Powder Snow and Avalanche

Gyarados – Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Sceptile – Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Porygon-Z counters

Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere

Machamp – Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Blaziken – Counter and Focus Blast

Breloom – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Heracross – Counter and Close Combat

Sierra Phase 3: Walrein/Flygon/Houndoom

The final phase of this battle is the trickiest one. There are three potential Pokemon that Sierra will send out: Houndoom, Flygon, or Walrein. They all have dual typing, meaning you’ll need to plan ahead for various move sets.

Houndoom is a Dark/Fire-type, so it’s weak against Fighting, Ground, Rock, and Water-types. Flygon is a Ground/Dragon-type, meaning it’s weak against Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-types. Walrein is an Ice/Water-type, so it’s weak against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-types.

Advertisement

Walrein counters

Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere

Machamp – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Electivire – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Rampardos – Smack Down and Rock Slide

Magnezone – Spark and Wild Charge

Flygon counters

Mamoswine – Powder Snow and Avalanche

Clefable – Charm and Moonblast

Gardevoir – Charm and Shadow Ball

Weavile – Ice Shard and Avalanche

Glaceon – Frost Breath and Avalanche

Vanilluxe – Frost Breath and Blizzard

Houndoom counters

Kyogre – Waterfall and Surf

Tyranitar – Smack Down and Crunch

Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Rampardos – Smack Down and Rock Slide

Machamp – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Kingler – Bubble and Crabhammer

Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra is a difficult battle for almost any trainer, but if you take advantage of each Pokemon’s weaknesses with the counters we’ve listed above, you should be able to take her down eventually.

Read More: How to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go

Don’t worry if you don’t have any of our recommended counters, though. Study the weaknesses of each of Sierra’s Pokemon and create a team with your most powerful types to take into battle for a good shot at success.

If you’re looking to battle other members of Team Go Rocket, we’ve also got guides to beating Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff and beating Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo which should help you out.