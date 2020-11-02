Pokemon Go Shop: Items, prices, box changes (November 2020) - Dexerto

The Pokemon Go Shop sells various items, upgrades, boxes of bundled goods – even cosmetics. The prices and items themselves are always changing and you can find the updated list below.

How to earn and buy PokeCoins

Firstly, for those who don’t know, you can access by clicking the main menu (the PokeBall in the center) and then clicking shop. The amount of PokeCoins you have to spend is shown at the very top.

PokeCoins can be earned by defending gyms. You can one PokeCoin for every 10 minutes you are defending one, at a maximum rate of 50 in a 24 hour period.

They can also be purchased at rate of 100 per $1. They also become better value the more you buy, which is shown in the list below. North America have a better deal here though, as, for example, 550 PokeCoins cost $4.99 but also £4.99 in the UK. Sorry to break that to you, UK trainers.

Special offers – Limited time only boxes

There are always limited only boxes in the Pokemon Go Shop. These are several items that you can buy in one box, which work out a lot cheaper than buying them individually.

These are always being changed but the current boxes include the following:

Creepy Crate – 480 PokeCoins: 2x Premium Battle Pass, 2x Incense, 4x Super Incubator, 20x Poke Ball

2x Premium Battle Pass, 2x Incense, 4x Super Incubator, 20x Poke Ball Boo Bundle – 1480: 16x Premium Battle Pass, 8x Super Incubator, 4x Incense, 4x Star Piece

16x Premium Battle Pass, 8x Super Incubator, 4x Incense, 4x Star Piece Pumpkin Pack – 1480: 20x Super Incubator, 4x Incense, 4x Star Piece, 4x Egg Incubator

20x Super Incubator, 4x Incense, 4x Star Piece, 4x Egg Incubator Ultra Box – 1,480 PokeCoins : 16x Premium Raid Pass, 4x Super Incubator, 4x Incense and 4x Star Piece

: 16x Premium Raid Pass, 4x Super Incubator, 4x Incense and 4x Star Piece Adventure Box – 1,480 PokeCoins : 16x Super Incubator, 4x Star Piece, 4x Incense and 2x Egg Incubator

: 16x Super Incubator, 4x Star Piece, 4x Incense and 2x Egg Incubator Special Box – 480 PokeCoins : 2x Premium Raid Pass, 2x Super Incubator, 2x Incense and 20x Poke Ball

: 2x Premium Raid Pass, 2x Super Incubator, 2x Incense and 20x Poke Ball Daily Free Box – FREE: Variety of items

Item list

You can also purchase an array of items individually. While these prices have been known to change, they invariably stay the same. Those items are as follows:

Remote Raid Pass – 100 PokeCoins : Pass to join a Raid Battle remotely 3 Remote Raid Passes – 250 PokeCoins Premium Battle Pass – 100 PokeCoins : A pass that can be used to join a Raid Battle Egg Incubator – 150 PokeCoins : Incubates an Egg as you walk until its ready to hatch, breaks after 3 uses Super Incubator – 200 PokeCoins : Same as Egg Incubator but hatches eggs 33% quicker Poffin – 100 PokeCoins : Fed to your buddy which will make it happily join you on the map for an extended duration 20 Poke Balls – 100 PokeCoins : Basic ball used to catch Pokemon 100 Poke Balls – 460 PokeCoins 200 Poke Balls – 800 PokeCoins Incense – 40 PokeCoins : Lures wild Pokemon to your location for 30 minutes 8 Incense – 250 PokeCoins Star Piece – 100 PokeCoins: A small shard of a beautiful gem. Earns 50% more Stardust for 30 minutes 8 Star Pieces – 640 PokeCoins 10 Max Potions – 200 PokeCoins : Completely restore the HP of one Pokemon Lucky Egg – 80 PokeCoins : Earns you double XP for 30 minutes 8 Lucky Eggs – 500 PokeCoins 6 Max Revives – 180 PokeCoins : Fully revives fainted Pokemon to their maximum HP Glacial Lure Module – 200 PokeCoins : Frosty Lure Module that attracts more Pokemon to you for 30 minutes and can cause evolution Mossy Lure Module – 200 PokeCoins : Natural Lure Module that attracts more Pokemon to you for 30 minutes and can cause evolution Magnetic Lure Module – 200 PokeCoins : Electronic Lure Module that attracts more Pokemon to you for 30 minutes and can cause evolution Lure Module – 100 PokeCoins : A Module that can be put on a PokeStop and attracts Pokemon for 30 minutes – other Pokemon Go players benefit too 8 Lure Modules – 680 PokeCoins



Upgrades

Upgrades are different to items whereby you retain the benefit of them going forward. There are currently three upgrades in Pokemon Go which are as follows:

Item Bag – 200 PokeCoins : Increases the maximum number of items you can carry by 50 Pokemon Storage – 200 PokeCoins : Increases the maximum number of Pokemon you can store by 50 Team Medallion – 1,000 PokeCoins : Allows you to change team (Instinct, Mystic or Valor) – can only be purchased once every 365 days



PokeCoins

To buy any of the above you need PokeCoins. These are in the in-game currency for the Pokemon Go Shop.

You can currently only earn these in the game by defending gyms and even when doing that it can be time-consuming to build up a large stash. Alternatively, you can buy them with real money, though. Let’s take a look at the cost:

100 PokeCoins – $0.99 (£0.79) 550 PokeCoins – $4.99 (£4.99) 1,200 PokeCoins – $9.99 (£9.99) 2,500 PokeCoins – $19.99 (£19.99) 5,200 PokeCoins – $39.99 (£38.99) 14,500 PokeCoins – $99.99 (£99.99)



This page will be updated as and when prices change or new items arrive in the Pokemon Go Shop. All prices have been obtained directly from the Pokemon Go app.