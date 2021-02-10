How to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go (February 2021) – current disguises - Dexerto

Perhaps one of the trickiest Pokemon to catch in Go, Ditto remains as elusive as ever for many Trainers. Here are the Gen 1 shapeshifter’s current disguises in the hit mobile title and how to catch it.

Despite its introduction into Go in 2016, Ditto is still one of the hardest Pokemon to find. Trainers looking to complete certain Research objectives may find themselves scratching their heads.

That’s because the ‘mon disguises itself as different characters, and the roster of who it can transform into changes as time goes on. Below we will go over latest way to catch the purple Gen 1 monster.

How to find Ditto in Pokemon Go

To put it bluntly, catching Ditto in Go is a mixture of luck and patience. Just like the Game Freak RPGs, the lovable ‘mon shapeshifts and disguises itself like different Pokemon.

So Trainers looking for the character will have to catch various monsters in the overworld, and hope it turns into the purple creature.

Read More: How to get Sinnoh Stones in Pokemon Go



If that wasn’t confusing enough, Niantic actually rotates out the roster of ‘MON it can change into, traditionally retiring past ones once they get a Shiny version. Below we will list its current disguises.

Ditto’s disguises in Pokemon Go (February 2021)

Paras

Hoothoot

Spinarak

Hoppip

Remoraid

Whismur

Gulpin

Numel

Bidoof

Foongus

Best strategies for catching Ditto in Pokemon Go

The most obvious step is to click and catch every Pokemon listed above that you see in the overworld. However, there are a couple other steps you can take to increase your chances of running into Ditto.

Incense: Use the item to increase spawn rates. Travel around and catch every monster on the list. We recommend waiting for a special event that increases Incense from 60 minutes to three hours to get maximum effect.

Nearby tracker: Even if you are only casually looking at the overworld while at home, use the Nearby feature which lists Pokemon that are close to you. If any of the ‘mon show up, click them and it will show you on the map where they are located. Go there immediately and catch them – it might just be Ditto!

Go to PokeStops : Once there, throw down a Lure. Just like the above, look for any of the monsters on the list and catch every single one of them.

Use groups/friends: Join a local Pokemon Go group on Facebook or Reddit. Players will often share when a Ditto has been spotted, and other Trainers can go to that location for a limited time and find him. If you have friends, it will help increase your chances.

The upcoming Kanto Tour, which launches on February 20, will feature all 151 monsters from Gen I – including Ditto. The purple character will finally debut its Shiny form. It’s unclear how Niantic will handle him after it gets its rare secondary variant.

The epic event will celebrate Pokemon series’ 25th anniversary. Players will have to pay $11.99 to enter the event, however if you are still trying to find the elusive shapeshifter monster then this may be the perfect time to go hunting.

