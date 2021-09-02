Pokemon Go Misunderstood Mischief Research: When is Step 2/16 out?

Pokemon Go’s latest Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story leads to an encounter with the Mythical Hoopa, but players have been left wondering when Step 2 of 16 will arrive.

After Trainers noticed mysterious portals appearing in the sky of the overworld map in August, Niantic confirmed what many had already guessed: the Mythical Psychic/Ghost-type Hoopa is finally coming to Pokemon Go!

In order to unlock Hoopa in its Confined form, players need to complete the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story. However, after completing Step 1, a message appears stating that Professor Willow is still investigating Step 2. So when is it out?

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the release date for all of the Misunderstood Mischief Steps, the rewards you’ll unlock along the way, and ultimately how to catch Hoopa itself.

When is Misunderstood Mischief Step 2 out in Pokemon Go?

Step 2 of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story should be released on Sunday, September 5, 2021, so there’s not long to wait until you can continue on your journey to finding Hoopa!

Niantic have confirmed that Trainers will be able to complete a set of tasks that lead to an encounter with Hoopa Confined starting from September 5, and it’s likely that Hoopa Unbound will arrive in the future.

Pokemon Go Misunderstood Mischief tasks & rewards

These are all of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research tasks that have been unlocked so far as well as the rewards that you can earn:

Step 1 of 16

Make 10 Nice Throws – 1 Incense

Use an Incense – 10 Poke Balls

Take 3 snapshots of a wild Psychic-type Pokemon – 10 Nanab Berries

Rewards: Gothita encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

A total of 16 Misunderstood Mischief Steps will be released gradually throughout the Season of Mischief, so make sure you check back soon as we’ll keep this guide updated with the latest information!

It’s likely that the next set of Steps in the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story will be added to coincide with the Psychic Spectacular on September 8, and the Fashion Week event on September 21.

Is Hoopa Unbound coming to Pokemon Go?

With the Confined form of Hoopa arriving in Pokemon Go as part of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research, many Trainers will be wondering when Hoopa’s powerful Unbound form will make its debut.

Right now, there’s no release date or even a confirmation that the Psychic/Dark-type Hoopa Unbound will be added to Pokemon Go, but it’s hard to believe that it won’t make an appearance at some point soon.

With so many Steps in the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research, we might end up getting Hoopa Unbound as a final reward before the Season of Mischief ends in December. Fingers crossed!