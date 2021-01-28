10 best Psychic-type Pokemon ever: Mewtwo, Calyrex & more - Dexerto

The world of Pokemon is filled with all kinds of colorful creatures, but some of the most powerful are those that wield Psychic-type moves. These are the 10 best Psychic Pokemon every trainer should have on their team.

Psychic-type Pokemon offer a variety of mind-bending attacks that can obliterate your opponents on the battlefield. From iconic Legendary creatures like Mewtwo to the instantly recognizable Alakazam evolution line, there are plenty of Psychic ‘mon to choose from. However, you’ll need to utilize the best Psychic-types if you wish to gain a competitive edge over your opponents.

While not every telekinetic monster is worth using, these 10 best Psychic-type Pokemon will give you the tools needed to take control of the battlefield. Whether you’re looking to add the most powerful characters to your team or just aiming to win more games, then our in-depth list has you covered.

10. Cresselia

Cresselia’s overall bulk makes it a great tank option for those that want a Psychic-type that can take a hit or two. To make matters even better, the Legendary Pokemon has a decent Speed of 85, which really isn’t that bad when you consider just how tanky Cresselia is. Consider teaching Cresselia supportive moves like Toxic and Lunar Dance to help the other pocket monsters in your party.

Even if you go down the supportive route, you can still kit your Cresselia out with offensive moves like Psyshock, Moonblast, and Ice Beam. Cresselia may not be the most used Psychic-type Pokemon on this list, but it is certainly very useful.

9. Victini

This cute critter may be incredibly small and look unimposing, but it is capable of punching well above its weight. Victini has a 600 base stat total, meaning that this particular Psychic-type is incredibly versatile. While it may not excel in any specific area, it does have access to varied moveset.

For example, attacks like U-Turn, Bolt Strike, Psychic, and Final Gambit ensure that you have plenty of options when it comes to dealing with your opponent. If you’re after a decent all-rounder, then consider adding Victini to your team.

8. Latios

The dual Dragon/Psychic-type is capable of sweeping even the strongest teams thanks to its potent Special Attack (130), fantastic Speed (110), and decent Special Defense (110) stats. Because of this potent combination, Latios remains a top pick for those looking to outmaneuver their foes.

Latios’ dual typing also enables it to utilize a wide range of moves – the most potent being Draco Meteor, Earthquake, Psychic, Roost, and Ice Beam.

7. Deoxys

Deoxys forgoes any forms of defense and instead focuses on its lethal attack stats. The Psychic Pokemon features a staggering 150 points in its Attack, Special Attack, and Speed stats. However, these stats become a little more even spread when opting for its Speed Forme. In fact, this Psychic-type has the second highest speed stat (180) out of all Pokemon, which gives it the opportunity to KO squishy damage dealers.

Unlike its default option, Deoxys Speed Forme has decent Defense (90) and Special Defense (90) properties. This enables Deoxys to tank a hit before being knocked out for good. Because of its high speed, a movepool consisting of traps like Stealth Rocks and Spikes is highly recommended, while Skill Swap and Magic Coat can help upset the flow of any battle.

6. Mewtwo

No best Psychic Pokemon list would be complete without mentioning Mewtwo. This iconic Pokemon has consistently found itself in the meta spotlight when it first appeared in Cerulean Cave in 1996. Since then, Mewtwo has been one of the go-to picks for trainers looking to add a powerful Psychic ‘mon to their team.

Mewtwo is known for its lightning-fast speed (130) and high Special Attack stat (154), which makes it capable of sweeping most meta Pokemon. After all, being able to outspeed your opponent is incredibly important, particularly if you wish to KO them before they can react.

If that wasn’t enough, Mewtwo has great move coverage and can learn a variety of attacks that can prove super effective against all Pokemon types. These range from Ice Beam, Moonblast, Bolt strike Focus Blast, and Psychic. You certainly can’t go wrong with this manmade Pokemon.

5. Lugia

Part of the Tower duo, Lugia has been a popular pick since Gold and Silver. The Flying/Psychic-type not only sports an incredibly cool design, but it also boasts incredible defensive properties that make it an absolute nightmare to deal with. This is down to Lugia’s Multiscale ability, which reduces the damage dealt by damage-dealing moves by half when Lugia is at maximum HP.

If that wasn’t good enough, the tanky Legendary has a 106 HP stat and a staggering 154 Special Defense. Combine this with healing moves like Roost and the HP recovery from Leftovers, and you have a Pokemon that never leaves the battlefield. Whether you’re tired of meta sweepers that OHKO your party or just want a Psychic Pokemon that can tank many a hit, then Lugia is the perfect pick.

4. Solgaleo

Solgaleo has an incredibly well-rounded stat pool. However, it’s this Pokemon’s HP, Attack, and Special Attack that really make it shine. With a total base stat of 680, Solgaleo rivals the top three Psychic Pokemon.

Powerful Fire-type attacks like Flare Blitz can quickly leave your opponent hot under the collar, while Teleport and Knock-Off provide you with decent ways to counter your enemy’s game-winning plans. It’s certainly not hard to see why this fiery member of the Light trio continues to be a popular pick.

3. Lunala

Another Sun and Moon Legendary makes its way onto our list thanks to its high HP and Special Attack stat. If that wasn’t enough, Lunala’s Moongeist Beam enables it to ignore its foe’s abilities, while moves like Psystrike and Photon Geyser offer great ways to deal with even the tankiest Pokemon.

Consider paring this Pokemon with the Choice Specs item as this will add a further 1.5x damage to Lunala Special Attack. While it will only be able to use the first executed move, it will be more than enough to KO most opposing Pokemon.

2. Necrozma (Dusk Mane)

Not only does Dusk Mane Necrozma’s overall bulk makes it incredibly tanky, but its high attack also enables you to dish out some heavy hitters as well. Dusk Mane Necrozma’s signature move, Sunsteel Strike completely ignores all other abilities. This enables you to reliably inflict damage, even when your opponent tries to be more defensive in their play.

Due to its tanky nature, Necrozma can be used to set up traps like Stealth Rocks and get rid of problematic sweepers with Toxic. If that wasn’t enough, KOing Necrozma can also prove very tricky, especially when it’s kitted out with the healing move Morning Sun.

1. Calyrex

The Crown Tundra introduced a number of new Pokemon, but the strongest is none other than Calyrex. This highly-intelligent ‘mon is one of the few creatures that are capable of telepathically communicating with humans. It is even said to have once ruled over the Galar region during ancient times.

Calyrex also has two forms that drastically change its stats depending on the one that is chosen. While Ice Rider has its own unique strengths, the majority of competitive players utilize its Shadow Rider form. Shadow Rider has an incredibly high speed (150) and a potent Special Attack stat of 165. Combine this with moves like Astral Barrage and Nasty Plot, and you have a recipe for success.

There you have it, 10 of the best Psychic-type Pokemon you should be using. Make sure you check out our Pokemon hub for all the latest news and updates.