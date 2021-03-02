Who is Arceus in Pokemon Legends? Mythical Legendary explained - Dexerto

Said to be the creator of the Sinnoh region, Arceus is set to take center stage in Pokemon Legends: Arceus on the Nintendo Switch. Here is everything you need to know about the Diamond & Pearl Mythical who created the entire Pokemon universe.

Known as the “original one,” Arceus made its debut in Gen IV titles Diamond & Pearl on the Nintendo DS. The Legendary creature was then introduced in the 2009 movie: Arceus and the Jewel of Life.

The Sinnoh Mythical was put back into the spotlight a decade later on February 26 with the announcement of Pokemon Legends coming in early 2022. Here is the story of the ‘mon who created the entire universe in the popular franchise.

Arceus: The creator of the Sinnoh region

With over two decades of lore and eight generations of games, the Pokemon franchise has introduced many epic Legendaries over the years. Arceus is said to not only be the first Pokemon ever, but also the deity that created the entire universe.

Registered at #493 on the National Pokedex, its entry states: “This Pokemon was born before the universe even existed and emerged from an egg and shaped all there is in this world.” The white quadrupedal monster infamously has a yellow ring around its waist which changes colors based on its type.

By default, the Alpha Pokemon is a Normal-type, though it can change to any element in the game depending on whatever item it’s holding. Before Mega Evolutions, Arceus had the highest base stats in the entire series at a total of 720 base stat points.

Arceus in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

Diamond & Pearl’s Sinnoh Legendaries Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina are often called the “Creation Trio” due to their ability to control space, time, and antimatter. However, according to lore, Arceus created all three creatures while first shaping the Sinnoh region into existence at the Spear Pillar on Mt. Coronet.

While not originally included in the base games, players were able to get their hands on the epic ‘mon through a special 2009 in-game event as a tie-in to the theatrical release of Jewel of Life. Ever since, the deity-like figure has played a major role as the mythical creature that created all life.

Interestingly, the original way to get the powerful creature was through a rare item called the Azure Flute which granted access to the Hall of Origin. Director Junichi Masuda ended up scrapping the distribution due it to being “too complicated.”

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

It’s fitting then that Game Freak has chosen to focus its next title on the ancient Mythical as the series celebrates its 25th anniversary. Pokemon Legends will take place in the early years of the Sinnoh region, as players discover the origins of the Normal-type Legendary.

While there is still a lot we don’t know about the upcoming Nintendo Switch title, its debut trailer puts a heavy focus on Mt. Coronet towering over the entire map. This is interesting, to say the least, considering it’s the location where Arceus created the Creation Trio.

Despite making its debut 12 years ago, there is actually a lot we don’t know about the Normal-type deity. Game Freak looks to be using its 2022 title to explore both the Mythical ‘mon and the series’ ancient origins.

After a decade since its introduction, fans will finally get a closer look at the creature who shaped the Pokeverse. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is scheduled to release on the Nintendo Switch sometime in early 2022.