How to watch August 18 Pokemon Presents: Diamond & Pearl, Legends Arceus stream

Nintendo have announced that a Pokemon Presents live stream will take place on August 18, and it will feature updates on the Diamond & Pearl remakes as well as Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon fans around the world have been waiting for updates on the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes, which will once again take Trainers back to the Sinnoh region to relive one of the greatest adventures of all time.

Fortunately, there’s not long to wait, as it’s now been confirmed that a Pokemon Presents broadcast on August 18 will reveal more information on the remakes. That’s not all, as they’ll also be talking about Pokemon Legends: Arceus!

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to watch along with the Pokemon Presents video broadcast, including start times for your region and what to expect from the stream.

How to watch August 18 Pokemon Presents stream

Trainers can tune in to the Pokemon Presents on August 18, 2021, by visiting the official Pokemon YouTube channel or checking back here on the day for a direct stream embed.

If you can't watch, don't fret.

August 18 Pokemon Presents start time

The next official Pokemon Presents broadcast will take place on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 6 AM PDT / 9 AM EDT / 2 PM BST.

Mark your calendars now and tune in a few minutes early to make sure you don’t miss anything!

🚨 ATTENTION, TRAINERS! 🚨 The next #PokemonDirect is on August 18 at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST! Lasting 28 minutes long, it will focus on Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus. pic.twitter.com/onEc7XQg9x — Pokémon News (@TrainerINTEL) August 13, 2021

What to expect from the Pokemon Presents stream

The main thing Trainers should expect to see during the August 18 presentation is new footage from the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes, which are only a few months away from their November 18 release date.

Recent footage has already shown off improved graphics after some players were disappointed by the original reveal trailer, so there’s a lot of intrigue surrounding the final version. We’d expect more information about gameplay and features, too.

The most exciting part of this Pokemon Presents, though, is the promise of more Pokemon Legends: Arceus updates. We don’t know that much about the new title yet, as it’s not scheduled to release until January 28, 2022.

Any updates on the open-world game will be welcome, but it would be great to hear more about the scale of the world, how the story ties into the overall franchise lore, and any information about the Pokedex (or potential new Pokemon).

In the meantime, check out everything we know about the Diamond & Pearl remakes, as well as all of the exclusives you’ll find in each version.