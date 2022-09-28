Best moveset for Yveltal in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Yveltal has returned to Raids in Pokemon Go, so you might be wondering what its best moveset is and whether it’s any good in the Go Battle League or as a Raid attacker.

With a fearsome design and Legendary status, it’s only natural that Yveltal – which first appeared in Pokemon X & Y’s Kalos region – has become a must-have Pokemon for Trainers around the world.

Simply catching one isn’t enough, though, as it’s essential that you power it up and teach it the right attacks or it won’t last long in the Pokemon Go Battle League.

To help you get the most out of the aptly-named Destruction Pokemon, we’ve put together a simple guide for the best moveset for Yveltal as well as tips on where it’s best to use it in battle.

Niantic

Yveltal best moveset in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets you can teach Yveltal in Pokemon Go is Snarl as a Fast Move with Dark Pulse and Focus Blast as Charged Moves.

While Snarl isn’t the most powerful Fast Move in Yveltal’s lineup, it does have the best energy generation per turn which will allow it to quickly unleash some powerful Charged Moves on its opponents.

Speaking of Charged Moves, Dark Pulse is a relatively cheap STAB option that can be used to bait shields, while the Fighting-type Focus Blast is a great secondary move to provide some extra coverage.

All moves Yveltal can learn in Pokemon Go

Yveltal can learn three potential Fast Moves and five potential Charged Moves, which you can see below:

Yveltal Fast Moves

Gust (Flying)

Snarl (Dark)

Sucker Punch (Dark)

Yveltal Charged Moves

Dark Pulse (Dark)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Hurricane (Flying)

Hyper Beam (Normal)

Psychic (Psychic)

Is Yveltal good in Pokemon Go?

Yveltal is considered by many to be the best Dark-type Pokemon in the Master League meta, with key wins over some of the most popular (and powerful) opponents like Mewtwo, Dialga, Giratina, and Metagross.

It’s got impressive stats across the board, with devastatingly high Attack and Stamina meaning it can not only dish out huge damage but also take it.

Yveltal benefits from being a dual Dark/Flying-type Pokemon, which leaves it resistant to Dark, Ghost, and Psychic-type attacks and also removes the Fighting-type weakness that Dark-types typically have.

If you’re able to catch a Yveltal and power it up high enough with XL Candy then it’s definitely a worthy investment. As a nice bonus, it can also perform pretty well as a Flying-type or Dark-type attacker in Raids.

That’s everything you need to know about Yveltal’s best moveset! While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Pokemon Go promo codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Remote Raid Passes