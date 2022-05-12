If you’ve just caught a Dragonite in Pokemon Go, you might be wondering what its best moveset is, and whether it’s any good for the Go Battle League – here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon’s original Dragon/Flying-type is still a firm favorite in Pokemon Go. Of course, we’re talking about Dragonite!

Dragonite is the evolved form of Dragonair, and the final form of Dratini, this means it’s usually a high-level when encountered and is capable of doing serious damage to opponents. It’s easier to catch in its earlier forms, and then be evolved into Dragonite by the Trainer.

Dragonite is considered Pokemon royalty by those who enjoy battling with Dragon-types, but you’ll need to know the best moveset for Dragonite to make it a champion in the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Contents

Dragonite best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Dragonite in Pokemon Go is Dragon Tail as a Fast Move and Dragon Claw as a Charged Move.

There are three Fast Moves to choose between for Dragonite, but Dragon Tail is arguably the best option as it does slightly more damage than Dragon Breath, while Steel Wing is always best avoided.

Pair this with Dragon Claw as a Charged Move and you’ve got a balanced combination of attacks that can deal some epic Dragon-type damage. If you can afford a secondary Charged Move, go with the Flying-type Hurricane for extra coverage.

All moves Dragonite can learn in Pokemon Go

Dragonite can learn three Fast Moves and X Charged Moves in Pokemon Go, and we’ve listed them all below:

Dragonite Fast Moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon)

Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Steel Wing (Steel)

Dragonite Charged Moves

Dragon Claw (Dragon)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon)

Hurricane (Flying)

Hyper Beam (Normal)

Outrage (Dragon)

Draco Meteor (Dragon)

Is Dragonite any good in Pokemon Go?

As with many Pokemon that have evolved twice, Dragonite is a pretty great option for your team when it has its best moveset. It’s a powerful Pokemon in PvP battles, but be aware of its weaknesses against Ice, Rock, Fairy, and other Dragon-type Pokemon.

Dragonite has quite a few resistances, including against Ground, Grass, Fire, Water, Fighting, and Bug-type Pokemon – which is pretty impressive.

Dragonite has always been an effective Pokemon to use in Pokemon Go. It was particularly sought after when the game was first released. While players have more options now, Dragonite remains a reliable choice when it comes to Raid Battles and defending Pokemon Gyms.

In the Pokemon Go Battle League, Dragonite gets progressively better in higher-ranked battles. For example, when used in Master League, a Dragonite performs very well, but Altaria is considered a better alternative in Great League and Ultra League matches.

