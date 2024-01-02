Pokemon Go players praise “essential” weakness chart and raid tips

With so many types to keep track of, it can make getting ready for battle a bit like homework. Thankfully, one Pokemon Go fan has shared some handy information to help everyone save time.

Many Pokemon fans have been keeping track of Pokemon types for nearly three decades, so it comes as second nature to remember resistances and weaknesses when playing Pokemon Go.

Grass is weak to fire, yup that makes sense because fire burns grass. Water is weak to electric, because water conducts electricity, got it. But, what is Fairy-type weak against? And why is Psychic-type weak against Bug-type? It’s because people are often scared of bugs, but still, it’s hard to remember.

Essentially, there’s a lot to keep track of, and not all of it makes logical sense, so thankfully one Pokemon Go player is sharing some tips, and other players are loving how easy it makes Pokemon Go raids and battles.

Pokemon Go weakness chart

Reddit @ Unreadoak

In a Reddit post shared by Pokemon Go fan Unreadoak, the comment contains a helpful infographic, easily displaying each Pokemon type and its respective weaknesses.

Now it doesn’t quite account for everything, as it neither displays resistances, nor the difference between 2x and 4x weaknesses, as some Pokemon are weaker against some types than others. But it’s a great start and is sure to help many fledgling players find their feet.

That’s not all though, as the comments underneath the post contain some golden tips that could help any Pokemon Go fan, no matter how experienced.

Helpful Pokemon Go search commands

As one comment adds, “For anyone who doesn’t know, you can search your pokemon for “>type” to get all of your pokemon with moves that counter the given type. For example ‘>bug’ will give all of your pokemon with rock, fire, and flying type moves.”

However, another user adds to this, sharing a convoluted but essential bit of advice that is sure to save time.

As they start to explain, “You can do more with this. ‘>’ means ‘better than’ ‘<‘ means ‘worse than’. Essentially put, ‘>’ will determine which of your Pokémon is effective against a particular type. Adversely, ‘<‘ will determine which of your Pokémon is weak to a particular type.”

But, there’s more, as the user expands by saying, “Pogo also has the classic programming ‘!’ command, essentially meaning ‘NOT’.

“If I’m against a Dragon Pokemon, I’ll search ‘>dragon’, this will give me (amongst others), all of my dragon Pokemon… but dragon is weak to dragon so yeah I’ll do lots of damage, but I’ll also receive lots of damage.”

Finally, they add, “Simply put, if I do ‘>dragon&! >

Yes, it’s pretty longwinded, but this helpful tip is perhaps not common knowledge, as while some comments share they already knew about this technique, many fans are thrilled with this new knowledge and the time it could save for battles.

One person commented below the tip, saying “You da real MVP.” Then, another added “Wait what? In my storage box?!? I’m level 50 and finally learned something new. Just tried it holy sh*t.”

In a game as complicated as Pokemon Go, it’s no surprise that many features fly under the radar, but it’s always encouraging to see the community sharing helpful tips. Especially when even some veterans have learned something new.