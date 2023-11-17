Pokemon Unite fans argue one feature would make Pokemon Go events far better

With the recent Fashion Week 2023 event in Pokemon Go, some Pokemon Unite fans think adding Holowear-inspired outfits to the game could go a long way.

When Pokemon Unite released, many players were interested in the concept of Holowear. For those who’ve never played, Holowear are costumes for Pokemon that can be earned or paid for in Unite.

While some Holowear items are simple hats or scarves, many consist of fully designed outfits that give an extra bit of flare to the chosen Pokemon.

With Pokemon Go’s recent Fashion Week 2023 event, many trainers want to see Niantic take a page from Unite when designing Costumed Pokemon in the future.

Pokemon Go fans call for Pokemon Unite Holowear collab

A post on the social media platform X sparked a discussion among fans, after PoGoCentral said, “We currently have costumed Pokémon spawning everywhere [in Pokemon Go], but what if, instead of a bow tie, we get an entire outfit? Pokémon Unite x Pokémon GO collab?”

The post featured an image with different examples of Holowear in Pokemon Unite, including Berry Style Snorlax, Shrine Style Crustle, and Sacred Style Gardevoir.

In contrast to the stars of Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week 2023 event, being Dragonite, Wooper, and Quagsire, these Holowear designs are much more elaborate.

With players being somewhat critical of the Pokemon Go costumes on offer this year, many expressed interest in seeing a collab like this come to pass during future Fashion Week events.

“Love these! All those featured in the current event are actually not fashionable,” said one player, while another added, “I need Snorlax & Slyveon in my life ASAP. They are so cute.”

However, some fans worried that the trend of Unite’s expensive cosmetics would carry over to Pokemon Go if this ever happened. “They are soo expensive on Unite, I dont think they will let us catch them for free in PoGo.”

While it seems many trainers would love to see Pokemon Go get more elaborate costumes like in Unite, the fear of an inflated price tag may not be worth the extra flare.