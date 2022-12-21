Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

The Razor Claw is an essential held item for Sneasel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so here’s where you need to go to find one.

There are loads of held items to discover in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Some of them boost the power of specific move types, some give your Pokemon a fail-safe escape method, and others can recover HP throughout a battle.

A few extra-special held items also serve a secondary function in the games: To evolve a specific species of Pokemon. One of these is the Razor Claw, which you’ll need to find before you can evolve Sneasel into Weavile.

Article continues after ad

If you’re struggling to get your hands on a Razor Claw, we’ve got all the details you need to find one below.

The Pokemon Company

How to get a Razor Claw in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Razor Claw can be purchased from the Delibird Presents Store in Mesagoza. It costs ₽15,000 and you’ll need to defeat four Gym Leaders before it’s available to buy.

It’s also possible to win a Razor Claw in the Porto Marinada auctions and you might be able to find one as an item on the ground out in the wild, but it’s not guaranteed that you’ll get one using these methods.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Pokemon Company

What is the Razor Claw used for in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

The main reason to hunt down a Razor Claw in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is that it’s required to evolve Sneasel into Weavile.

Article continues after ad

To complete this evolution process, you’ll need to give your favorite Sneasel a Razor Claw to hold and level it up at night time (when the in-game sky is dark).

Alternatively, you can use the Razor Claw as a regular held item. Give it to any Pokemon in the game and it will slightly boost their critical-hit ratio.

That’s everything you need to know about the Razor Claw! Check out some more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet