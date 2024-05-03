Pokemon Go Gyms have better options than just strong ‘mons

Pokemon Go players are often tempted to just throw a high CP monster into a Gym, but there are other options that many don’t consider.

Taking and holding a Gym in Pokemon Go is one of the most worthwhile activities in the game. It’s a way to earn the Poke Coins premium currency, which you can spend on upgrades, items, and passes.

As people want to hold Gyms for as long as possible, they tend to just throw a high CP creature in there. A group of powerful Pokemon can potentially defend a Gym for longer or may even cause enemies to think again, as they won’t have time or resources to take it down.

Article continues after ad

Not everyone is obsessed with putting the first strong Pokemon they see into a Gym. Some prefer to follow the theme established by other players, such as exclusively using Eeveelutions or all serpent-like Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Fans online are discussing different options they use for defending Gyms. These include using whatever Pokemon they catch around the Gym and transferring it as soon as it returns.

Another option is Egg exclusive Pokemon. This way, if you feed them Berries, you have a chance of getting their Candy, which is otherwise hard to acquire. People also throw in Psychic and Ghost-type Pokemon to help people trying to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge or Ceruledge.

Article continues after ad

Some players prefer to use defensive walls, rather than offensive beasts, such as Chansey or Blissey. This is the best way to dissuade attackers, as people don’t want to waste time chipping away at the monster eggs, especially if they have a busy day ahead of them.

There’s also the option of putting a Shiny Pokemon in a Gym, as it’s the best way to show off your good fortune.

The desire for Poke Coins is strong among players, as it’s a way to avoid spending real cash on the game. It’s not always about the money, however, and there are lots of fun things you can do with the Pokemon Go Gyms.

Article continues after ad