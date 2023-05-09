Honkai Star Rail Battle Pass Light Cone tier list: Return to Darkness, Nowhere to Run, more

Honkai Star Rail’s Battle Pass contains the choice of one Light Cone – but which one should you choose? Here’s a Honkai Star Rail Battle Pass Light Cone tier list to help you decide.

Light Cones are extremely useful in Honkai Star Rail and will provide you with an equipable item to boost your characters Base HP, Base ATK, and Base Defense, along with a handy passive skill. However, there are quite a few to choose from and you can only pick one in the game.

Such a decision can be extremely tricky, so we’ve put together a handy Honkai Star Rail Light Cone tier list to help you make the decision based on your current roster.

All Battle Pass Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Altogether there are seven Battle Pass Light Cones to choose from in Honkai Star Rail, each with their own abilities and paths. Below, are all the Battle Pass Light Cones on offer:

Nowhere to Run

Return to Darkness

Today is Another Peaceful Day

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds

We Will Meet Again

This is Me!

Warmth Shortens Cold Nights

Honkai Star Rail Battle Pass Light Cone tier list

From the offset, it’s worth noting that each Battle Pass Light Cone works well for certain characters, so you want to look at which characters you have and which will work best for you. Nevertheless, some are much better than others.

Below is the Honkai Star Rail Battle Pass Light Cone tier list along with a brief explanation regarding the list and its meanings:

S = The best Light Cones to get, you should be prioritizing these ones over any other.

The best Light Cones to get, you should be prioritizing these ones over any other. A = These are great to use, not the best but if you have the right character then it’ll work perfectly

These are great to use, not the best but if you have the right character then it’ll work perfectly B = There are better options than this one, but it’s still a good choice, depending on the character

Tier Battle Pass Light Cone S Return to Darkness, Carve the Moon Weave the Clouds, Today is Another Peaceful Day A This is Me!, We Will Meet Again, Warmth Shortens Cold Nights B Nowhere to Run

Return to Darkness

Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Ability: Increases the wearer’s CRIT rate between 12 and 24 percent. But after a critical hit, there’s a 16 to 32 percent chance to dispel one buff on the targeted enemy. However, this can only be triggered once per attack.

Increases the wearer’s CRIT rate between 12 and 24 percent. But after a critical hit, there’s a 16 to 32 percent chance to dispel one buff on the targeted enemy. However, this can only be triggered once per attack. Best characters: Yanqing or Dan Heng

Today is Another Peaceful Day

Path: The Euridition

The Euridition Ability: When the wearer enters battle, their damage increases based on their maximum energy by 0.2 to 0.4 percent for each energy point up to an energy level of 160.

When the wearer enters battle, their damage increases based on their maximum energy by 0.2 to 0.4 percent for each energy point up to an energy level of 160. Best characters: Herta, Serval, Qingque, or Himeko.

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds

Path: The Harmony

The Harmony Ability: One effect is randomly applied at the start of combat and the wearer’s turn: Increase the attack of all allies by 10% to 20%. Increase the CRIT damage of all allies by 12% to 24%. Increase the energy regeneration rate of all allies by 6% to 12%.

One effect is randomly applied at the start of combat and the wearer’s turn: Best characters: Asta, Bronya, or Tingyun.

We Will Meet Again

Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Ability: Once the wearer uses their Skill or Basic Attack, they deal additional damage equal to 48% to 95% of their attack to a random enemy that’s already been attacked .

Once the wearer uses their Skill or Basic Attack, they deal additional damage equal to 48% to 95% of their attack to a random enemy that’s already been attacked Best characters: Welt or Pela

This is Me!

Path: The Preservation

The Preservation Ability: Increases the wearer’s defense by 16 to 32 percent and increases their damage when they use their Ultimate between 60 and 120 percent of their defense. But this only applies once per enemy target.

Increases the wearer’s defense by 16 to 32 percent and increases their damage when they use their Ultimate between 60 and 120 percent of their defense. But this only applies once per enemy target. Best character: March 7th

Warmth Shortens Cold Nights

Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Ability: Increases the wearer’s maximum health by 16 to 32 percent. And when they use their Basic Attack or Skill, all allies’ health increases by two to four percent of their respective health.

Increases the wearer’s maximum health by 16 to 32 percent. And when they use their Basic Attack or Skill, all allies’ health increases by two to four percent of their respective health. Best characters: Bailu or Natasha

Nowhere to Run

Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Ability: Increases the wearer’s attack by 24 to 48 percent, and whenever they defeat an enemy, their health restores equal to 12 to 24 percent of their attack.

Increases the wearer’s attack by 24 to 48 percent, and whenever they defeat an enemy, their health restores equal to 12 to 24 percent of their attack. Best characters: Hook or Arlan

