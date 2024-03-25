Jade in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & everything we know

Jade is a leaked unit in Honkai Star Rail who is expected to feature in the game at some point in the future. Here is what we know about this character so far.

Honkai Star Rail leakers have recently presented us with information surrounding two upcoming characters, namely Jaoqiu and Jade. It is important to mention that these leaks are based on early information, which means things are subject to change in the future.

If you are interested in Jade and want to know more, we have got you covered. Here are all the leaks surrounding this upcoming female unit in Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse Jade’s abilities and other details have been leaked

No, Jade does not have a release date yet in Honkai Star Rail. Additionally, leakers have confirmed you can expect her at some point beyond Version 2.3.

Jade rarity and Element in Honkai Star Rail

Jade will be a 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail. She will use the Quantum Element and belong to the Path of Erudition.

Jade appearance leaks in Honkai Star Rail

According to leaks, Jade will wear a necklace and have pink long hair. She will also don a brown and crystal blue suit with a hat. Her figure is expected to be similar to that of Himeko.

Jade leaked abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Jade’s leaked abilities in Honkai Star Rail have been discussed below:

Skill

Choose target to buff for X of Jade’s turns

If target is Jade then while this is active, if Jade attacks then give flat energy (if A2) and the attack will have additional Quantum damage based on Jade.

If target is an ally then take some HP from the ally. Increase the ally’s SPD. When the ally attacks, Jade gains flat energy and the attack has additional Quantum damage dealt based on Jade.

Ultimate

Jade’s next X follow up attacks after using her Ultimate deals extra damage

Singular instance of Quantum damage to all enemies

Passive

Get X stacks each time an ally attacks whilst buffed by Jade

Get 1 stack for each enemy attacked by Jade’s Basic or Ultimate, if she has her self buff she also gets an extra X charges per enemy.

While at least N charges are accumulated, consume N charges and:

1- Add X stacks

For each stack gain additional attack percentage (if A6 then Crit DMG) to Jade

Do a FuA to all enemies on the field

Technique

Summon and a blind (like Sampo)

