Jade in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & everything we know

Jade in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & everything we knowHoYoverse
Jade is a leaked unit in Honkai Star Rail who is expected to feature in the game at some point in the future. Here is what we know about this character so far.
Honkai Star Rail leakers have recently presented us with information surrounding two upcoming characters, namely Jaoqiu and Jade. It is important to mention that these leaks are based on early information, which means things are subject to change in the future.
If you are interested in Jade and want to know more, we have got you covered. Here are all the leaks surrounding this upcoming female unit in Honkai Star Rail.
Contents
- Does Jade have a release date in Honkai Star Rail?
- Jade rarity and element in Honkai Star Rail
- Jade appearance leaks in Honkai Star Rail
- Jade leaked abilities in Honkai Star Rail
Does Jade have a release date in Honkai Star Rail?
No, Jade does not have a release date yet in Honkai Star Rail. Additionally, leakers have confirmed you can expect her at some point beyond Version 2.3.
Jade rarity and Element in Honkai Star Rail
Jade will be a 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail. She will use the Quantum Element and belong to the Path of Erudition.
Jade appearance leaks in Honkai Star Rail
According to leaks, Jade will wear a necklace and have pink long hair. She will also don a brown and crystal blue suit with a hat. Her figure is expected to be similar to that of Himeko.
Jade leaked abilities in Honkai Star Rail
Jade’s leaked abilities in Honkai Star Rail have been discussed below:
Skill
- Choose target to buff for X of Jade’s turns
- If target is Jade then while this is active, if Jade attacks then give flat energy (if A2) and the attack will have additional Quantum damage based on Jade.
- If target is an ally then take some HP from the ally. Increase the ally’s SPD. When the ally attacks, Jade gains flat energy and the attack has additional Quantum damage dealt based on Jade.
Ultimate
- Jade’s next X follow up attacks after using her Ultimate deals extra damage
- Singular instance of Quantum damage to all enemies
Passive
- Get X stacks each time an ally attacks whilst buffed by Jade
- Get 1 stack for each enemy attacked by Jade’s Basic or Ultimate, if she has her self buff she also gets an extra X charges per enemy.
- While at least N charges are accumulated, consume N charges and:
- 1- Add X stacks
- For each stack gain additional attack percentage (if A6 then Crit DMG) to Jade
- Do a FuA to all enemies on the field
Technique
Summon and a blind (like Sampo)
Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends