Robin in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks & everything we know

Robin is an upcoming unit in Honkai Star Rail that has been leaked by the community. Here is what we know about the character so far.

Ever since its release Honkai Star Rail has introduced a plethora of amazing units into the game. As such, it is natural that fans are always excited to learn about the next character that is going to be released in the coming months.

Robin is one such unit, that has been leaked by the community and is expected to be released at a certain point in the game. There is very little information currently available regarding Robin but here is all that you need to know about this unit in Honkai Star Rail.

Robin concept art in Honkai Star Rail

Robin’s concept art was leaked by a leaker named stepleaker. The concept art has been showcased in the link provided above.

Robin does not have an official release date yet in Honkai Star Rail.

However, she will make an appearance in World 3 of the game as per current leaks.

Robin’s element in Honkai Star Rail

We currently have no information about Robin’s element in Honkai Star Rail. However, we will update this section once it becomes available.

There you have it, this is all we know about Robin so far in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our guides and news surrounding this game at Dexerto.

