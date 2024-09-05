Genshin Impact 5.1 update: Leaks and everything we know

Genshin Impact 5.1 update will continue the story of Natlan while releasing brand new units for players to pull.

Genshin Impact 5.0 update was released on August 28, 2024, and it has received an overwhelming response from players. The exploration, environment, characters, and story of Natlan have been brilliant so far, but it needs to continue to keep up the hype.

As such, there is a lot of excitement for version 5.1 which is expected to continue the story and further expand into Natlan. As it happens, leakers have provided valuable information on what to expect from the update.

If you are one of those players who is eager to learn about it, we have you covered. It is also important to note that even though the leakers have a good track record, players should wait for official confirmation from the developers and take the current information with a grain of salt.

No, Genshin Impact version 5.1 does not have a release date yet.

However, based on the usual 6-week cycle, this update should be available around the middle of October 2024.

HoYoverse Xilonen is the featured 5-star of version 5.1

Version 5.1 banners

Genshin Impact version 5.1 is rumored to introduce only one new 5-star. The rest of the characters will reruns. Here are the rumored banners for the upcoming update:

Phase 1 Xilonen (5-star, Geo, sword) Chiori (5-star, Geo, sword)

Phase 2 Nahida (5-star, Dendro, Catalyst) HuTao (5-star, Pyro, Polearm)



Xilonen is rumored to be one of the best supports in Genshin Impact as she will provide resistance shred, Crit buffs, and heals. Chiori is a power sub-DPS unit that slots in well with units like Navia. Nahida is one of the best support characters in the game as she can enable any Dendro team with her application and buffs.

Finally, Hu Tao is one of the best DPS characters in the game and players will never go wrong by pulling her.

Version 5.1 leaks

Leakers have claimed there won’t be any new additions to Natlan in the version 5.1 update. This means players will have time to complete the 100% exploration for whatever was released in version 5.0.

Additionally, a new boss is being introduced called Secret Source Automation: Configuration Device. This boss will have a 60% RES against all elements. However, its RES can be reduced by using the Nightsoul mechanic which is a characteristic of Natlan characters.

