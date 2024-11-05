Sakamoto Days Chapter 189: Release date & spoiler speculation

Shin threw an enraged punch at Tenkyu despite the risks involved, so what will happen in Sakamoto Days Chapter 189?

Sakamoto Days has finally revealed Taro’s whereabouts. We see him continuing to fight Torres and lose five times in a row. While the difference in their skills isn’t that drastic, Torres still gets the upper hand easily.

Taro has much to learn, but even he needs a break every once in a while. Hence, he invites Torres to dinner, leaving the former confused. Torres struggles to interact with a normal family as he even finds basic skills such as cooking and origami amusing.

While Taro is busy with his own training, he is still unaware of the trouble Shin and Heisuke landed themselves into. Shin’s deceit to be a Fortune Teller doesn’t last long after Tenkyu reveals his true motives.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 189 will be released on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

You can find the Sakamoto Days Chapter 189 global release time zones below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Sakamoto Days Chapter 189 spoiler speculation

Sakamoto Days Chapter 189 will likely feature the fight between Shin and Tenkyu. Shin knows how incredibly dangerous Tenkyu is, so he is moving with caution. Even after discovering that Tenkyu’s goal is to kill Taro, he keeps a cool head and plans accordingly.

However, he blows his top after Tenkyu reveals the real reason he and Uzuki fell off. Tenkyu wants to make Taro suffer by killing his wife and daughter, but Uzuki doesn’t agree to such an absurd plan. Hence, while the two of them fell off, Tenkyu is the only one who wants to make amends.

On the other hand, Shin throws a punch at Tenkyu, leaving the latter confused. Tenkyu might find out Shin’s true identity in the upcoming chapter. Furthermore, Atari is on her way to level B2, so there’s also a chance she might interfere in their battle.

