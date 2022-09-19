Genshin Impact Version 3.3 details: Release date, character banners, events, more

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks are already starting to appear, revealing loads of details about the upcoming character banners and other exciting content. Here’s everything we know so far about Genshin Impact 3.3.

While Travelers are currently delving into the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, that hasn’t stopped 3.3 update leaks from appearing online, which have given Travelers a sneak peek at the game’s upcoming content.

With the Genius Invokation TCG and Scaramouche banner rumored to be released in 3.3, there are plenty of things to be excited about.

So, if you wish to know everything that’s coming to Genshin Impact in Version 3.3, then we’ve compiled all the details in one place for you here.

Genshin Impact 3.3 release date

The Genshin Impact 3.3 update will release on December 7, 2022. This date was officially revealed by HoYoverse and will give Travelers plenty of time to farm the Primogems needed to spend on the update’s 5-star banner characters.

Genshin Impact 3.3 banners

HoYoverse Scaramouche is rumored to release in the 3.3 update.

While HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal the 3.3 banners, current leaks state that Scaramouche will make his long-awaited debut. Scaramouche is No. 6 of the Fatui’s Eleven Harbingers – a villainous group that aims to wreak havoc across Teyvat.

This evil organization continually tries to foil the Traveler’s efforts, with Scaramouche always at the forefront of each scheme. As of writing, Scaramouche’s abilities have yet to be revealed, but we can expect to see the usual gameplay leaks when the 3.3 beta goes live.

Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks, the Scaramouche banner release date should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Genious Invokation

HoYoverse Genshin Impact 3.3 will add Genius Invokation TCG — a new permanent game mode.

Genius Invokation TCG is a permanent game mode that will make its debut in the 3.3 update. This upcoming mode will enable Travelers to collect cards and battle against AI and PvP multiplayer.

According to UBatcha, the Genshin Impact TCG mode will feature 220 cards and 25 of them will be characters from the current playable character roster. According to current leaks, the game starts with both sides drawing five cards. Players then switch out cards in their hand and choose one character to be their Active Character.

You can see the full breakdown of the leaked ruleset via our handy Genshin Impact TCG hub.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact 3.3 update. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.