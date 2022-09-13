Genshin Impact TCG mode: Release date leak, characters, gameplay, more

The Genshin Impact TCG is a new permanent game mode that will be added to the game in a future update. Here’s everything you need to know about the mode, including details on its characters, gameplay, and release date.

The Genshin Impact 3.1 and 3.2 leaks continue to pour in as players delve into the game’s beta files. However, one of the biggest reveals was that of a Genshin Impact TCG. This upcoming mode will enable Travelers to play card games against AI opponents and other players.

This is obviously incredibly exciting as fans have been calling for HoYoverse to add permanent end-game content to Genshin Impact since release. So, if you’re interested in the upcoming trading card game, then our Genshin Impact TCG hub has everything you need to know.

Is there a Genshin Impact TCG mode release date?

HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official Genshin Impact TCG release date. However, renowned leaker UBatcha has stated that the mode will make its debut in the 3.3 update, which means Travelers will need to wait until December 7, 2022.

Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks, this should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be sure to update this section once the developers have announced further details on the upcoming mode.

Genshin Impact TCG gameplay

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact TCG will feature elemental gameplay elements.

UBatacha has revealed a number of Genshin Impact TCG gameplay details, giving Travelers an idea of how the card game will function. According to the leaker, the game starts with both sides drawing five cards. Players then switch out cards in their hand and choose one character to be their Active Character.

For each round, both sides get eight elemental dice to roll. These dice reflect the current elements available in the game, while an additional “Omni” element can be used to take on the role of any of the seven elements.

The leaker notes how both sides then take turns to act and then finish their turn. Essentially, gameplay involves Travelers acquiring cards and battling their foes using various elemental abilities until they eventually claim a victory over their opponent.

We’ll likely see official Genshin Impact TCG gameplay in the months to come, so be sure to check back here regularly for further information.

Genshin Impact TCG characters

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact TCG will feature numerous character cards.

According to UBatcha, the Genshin Impact TCG mode will feature 220 cards and 25 of them will be characters from the current playable character roster. There are also golden character cards, which will likely be rarer and more potent than their regular counterparts.

The current leaked list of Genshin Impact TCG characters can be found below:

Ganyu

Diona

Kaeya

Chongyun

Ayaka

Xingqiu

Mona

Diluc

Xiangling

Bennett

Amber

Yoimiya

Fishel

Razor

Keqing

Cyno

Sucrose

Jean

Ningguang

Noelle

Collei

HoYoverse could likely change and add more characters before release, so don’t be alarmed if your favorite character has not been mentioned. For now, though, that’s all the information we have on the Genshin Impact TCG roster.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page and guides below for all the latest updates.